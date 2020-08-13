Kuwait to move to fourth stage of gradual return to normality plan -cabinet

The Kuwaiti cabinet said on Thursday it will start implementing the fourth stage of the gradual go-to-normality plan on Aug. 18 and some activities that were set to open during the fifth stage including gyms, sport clubs, beauty salons and tailors will now be open as a part of the fourth stage. The cabinet also decided to keep the nationwide partial curfew and to resume football activity in the gulf country without the presence of fans.

Kuwait decided in May on a five-phase plan to go back to normal life after restrictions the coronavirus outbreak brought to the country.