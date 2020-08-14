Left Menu
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases; England resumes lockdown easing but stiffens punishment on rule breaches and more

New Zealand reports 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases New Zealand on Friday reported 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours as the country awaits an announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on whether a lockdown in its biggest city will be eased or extended.

Updated: 14-08-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:30 IST
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases; England resumes lockdown easing but stiffens punishment on rule breaches and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive: U.S. recruits scientists abroad for COVID-19 vaccine trials, pledges access to supply

The Trump administration's coronavirus vaccine project is recruiting scientists in South Africa and Latin America to help test possible vaccines in U.S.- backed clinical trials, pledging to ease their countries' access to any successful products, Reuters has learned. Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive who heads Operation Warp Speed, a multi-billion dollar U.S. collaboration between the federal government and drugmakers, made the commitment to international scientists late last month, two people familiar with the matter said.

Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO: source

CureVac BV raised $213 million in its initial public offering (IPO) in New York on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said, setting the stage for the first stock market debut of a company developing a promising vaccine to combat the coronavirus. The German biotechnology firm sold 13.33 million shares at $16 apiece, the top end of its indicated price range, the source said, requesting anonymity ahead of an initial announcement. The IPO gives CureVac a valuation of about $2.8 billion.

New Zealand reports 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases

New Zealand on Friday reported 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours as the country awaits an announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on whether a lockdown in its biggest city will be eased or extended. The country's biggest city of Auckland, home to 1.7 million people, was put into lockdown on Wednesday, hours after four new COVID-19 cases were discovered in a family living there.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,449 to 221,413: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,449 to 221,413, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 14 to 9,225, the tally showed.

Top U.S. health official says approval of COVID vaccines unlikely before November

Any potential COVID-19 vaccine backed by the Trump administration's "Operation Warp Speed" program is unlikely to receive a green light from regulators any earlier than November or December, given the time needed for a large-scale clinical trial, the National Institutes of Health director said on Thursday. In a call with reporters, Francis Collins said he thinks testing a vaccine in at least 10,000 people could potentially give enough evidence of safety and efficacy to clear it for wider use. U.S. late-stage vaccine trials launched so far aim to recruit up to 30,000 people.

Ontario to 'unlock' C$500 million for school distancing, ventilation

Ontario will allow its school boards to dip into reserve funds to ensure physical distancing in classrooms and will also provide money for ventilation upgrades ahead of the new term in September, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on Thursday. School boards in Canada's most populous province will be able to access about C$500 million ($378.3 million) in reserve funding to hire new teachers or lease space. Boards that do not have reserves will be given top up funding.

South Korean doctors strike over health plans as new coronavirus cases climb

About a quarter of South Korea's medical clinics closed on Friday for a one-day strike in protest at government plans to train new doctors, as the country reported the highest number of domestic coronavirus cases since the end of March. The government plans to increase the number of medical students by 4,000 over the next 10 years, which it says is necessary to be better prepared for public health crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

England resumes lockdown easing but stiffens punishment on rule breaches

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the reopening of the economy in England to resume, saying a rise in infections that prompted caution two weeks ago had now levelled off, but warning of harsher punishment for those who breach the remaining rules. Last month, amid rising case numbers, Johnson said there was "a warning light on the dashboard" and paused the reopening of casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks just hours before they opened their doors.

North Korea lifts lockdown in border town after suspected COVID-19 case 'inconclusive'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lifted a three week lockdown in the city of Kaesong and nearby areas, after a man who defected to the South returned to the border town last month showing coronavirus symptoms, state media said on Friday. Kim made the decision at a politburo meeting convened to discuss the government's efforts to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, as well as the response to heavy rain and flooding, state news agency KCNA reported.

People should not fear spread of COVID-19 in food, packaging: WHO

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it saw no evidence of coronavirus being spread by food or packaging and urged people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain. Two cities in China said they had found traces of the coronavirus in imported frozen chicken wings from Brazil and on outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp, raising fears that contaminated food shipments might cause a new outbreak.

