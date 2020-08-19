Health News Roundup: Australia hails vaccine deal as virus surge abates; Czechs won't join WHO's coronavirus vaccine programme and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in ballots Scotland says not yet safe to lift COVID-19 restrictions in Aberdeen

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was not yet safe to lift additional COVID-19 restrictions in Aberdeen following an outbreak there, but that the situation in the city was improving. "While the situation is undoubtedly improving, and I don't want to lose sight of that point, we are not yet in a position to say that this outbreak is over, or completely under control," Sturgeon said.

Roche, Regeneron link up to develop COVID-19 antibody cocktail

Roche is adding its manufacturing muscle and global development expertise to Regeneron's bid to create an antibody cocktail for COVID-19 that the Swiss and U.S. companies hope can be used to slow the pandemic. Regeneron, which expects data from REGN-COV2 in humans next month after it prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters, would handle U.S. sales, and Roche worldwide distribution should it win approval, the companies said on Wednesday.

U.S. FDA declines to approve BioMarin's gene therapy for bleeding disorder

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's gene therapy for bleeding disorder hemophilia A, citing the need for two-year data on the therapy, the drugmaker said on Wednesday. BioMarin's shares slumped 21.3% to $93.25 before the bell.

Drug costs for COVID-19 patients plunge at U.S. hospitals but may rise

Medication costs for COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the United States have dropped sharply since May, reflecting advances in treatment, shorter stays and use of cheaper generic drugs. But costs may rise again as hospitals start to pay for Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir.

J&J strikes $6.5 billion deal for autoimmune disease specialist Momenta

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday agreed to pay about $6.5 billion in cash to buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal aimed at expanding its portfolio of autoimmune disease treatments. The deal gives J&J's Janssen unit access to Momenta's experimental therapy, nipocalimab, being tested for myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in muscles, and other diseases where the immune system attacks the body.

Australia hails vaccine deal as virus surge abates

A fresh outbreak of infections in Australia's coronavirus hot zone of Victoria eased further on Wednesday, while the country agreed a deal to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine that it plans to roll out cost-free to citizens. Australia has signed a deal with British drugmaker AstraZeneca to produce and distribute enough doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine for its population of 25 million, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said late on Tuesday.

Pope warns rich countries against coronavirus vaccine nationalism

Rich countries should not hoard a coronavirus vaccine and should only give pandemic-related bailouts to companies committed to protecting the environment, helping the neediest and the 'common good', Pope Francis said on Wednesday. "It would be sad if the rich are given priority for the Covid-19 vaccine. It would be sad if the vaccine becomes property of this or that nation if it is not universal and for everyone," Francis said at his weekly general audience.

Czechs won't join WHO's coronavirus vaccine programme, prefer EU plan

The Czech Republic will not take part in the World Health Organization-led COVAX plan to develop and distribute a vaccine against COVID-19 and will opt instead for an initiative of the European Union, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Wednesday. The WHO has struggled to bring wealthier countries on board for a global vaccine pact, saying on Tuesday that nations that hoard possible COVID-19 vaccines while excluding others will deepen the pandemic.

Britain to bring in mass testing to curb the spread of COVID-19

Britain plans to bring in regular, population-wide testing for COVID-19 so it can suppress the spread of the virus and ease restrictions that have crippled its economy without triggering a second wave in one of the worst-hit countries in the world. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was trialing a range of new, faster tests that can give instant results and hoped to roll them out towards the end of the year.