Prevalence of antibodies found in sero-survey - North East dist 29 pc, South 27 pc, South East 33 pc, New Delhi 24 pc: Satyendar Jain

Prevalence of antibodies found in sero-survey - North East dist 29 pc, South 27 pc, South East 33 pc, New Delhi 24 pc: Satyendar JainPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:52 IST
Prevalence of antibodies found in serosurvey - North East dist 29 pc, South 27 pc, South East 33 pc, New Delhi 24 pc said, Minister Satyendar Jain.
An increase of 6 percent to 50 percent found in the seroprevalence of antibodies among people in various districts compared to an earlier survey, he further added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Satyendar Jain
- New Delhi