Health News Roundup: WHO says 172 countries engaging with global COVID-19 vaccine plan; Colombia to move to 'selective' quarantine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A Hong Kong man who recovered from COVID-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later in the first documented instance of human re-infection, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said on Monday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS India reports more than 60,000 coronavirus cases for a seventh straight day

India reported more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases for a seventh straight day on Tuesday, as infections moved beyond cities and spread further into smaller towns. India reported 60,975 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3.17 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. Deaths rose by 848, taking the total number to 58,390.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,278 to 234,853: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,278 to 234,853, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by five to 9,277, the tally showed.

South Korea closes most schools in Seoul area to battle resurgent coronavirus

South Korea on Tuesday ordered most schools in Seoul and surrounding areas to close and move classes back online, the latest in a series of precautionary measures aimed at heading off a resurgence in coronavirus cases. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 280 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Monday, bringing the country's total to 17,945 with 310 deaths.

Exclusive: Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

The top U.S. infectious diseases expert is warning that distributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in large trials is a bad idea that could have a chilling effect on the testing of other vaccines. Scientists and health experts have expressed concern that President Donald Trump will apply pressure on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to deliver a vaccine before November to boost his chances of re-election.

Colombia to move to 'selective' quarantine, participate in vaccine trials

Colombia will enter a period of "selective" quarantine when its five months of national coronavirus lockdown ends at the close of August, President Ivan Duque said on Monday and will be part of Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials. Restrictions on events and large crowds will continue during September while the government evaluates the spread of the virus, Duque said, as more economic reactivation with safety protocols moves ahead.

Exclusive: FDA commissioner disputes Trump, says no 'deep state' elements delaying vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not made up of "deep state" elements that are trying to delay a coronavirus vaccine as President Donald Trump has suggested, the agency's commissioner told Reuters on Monday. Dr. Stephen Hahn said he was completely confident that the FDA's workers were focused solely on the good of the American public.

WHO says 172 countries engaging with global COVID-19 vaccine plan

Some 172 countries are engaging with the COVAX facility designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday, but more funding is needed and countries need now to make binding commitments. Countries wishing to be part of the global COVAX plan have until Aug. 31 to submit expressions of interest, WHO officials said, with confirmation of intention to join due by Sept. 18, and initial payments due by Oct. 9.

New U.S. COVID-19 cases drop for the fifth week in a row, deaths decline

The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the United States fell 17% last week, the fifth straight week of declines, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports. Nearly 1,000 people a day continue to die from COVID-19, though last week's total of more than 6,700 deaths was down 9% from the previous seven days.

China logs ninth consecutive day with no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes on Tuesday for the first time in eight months. The daily update from national health officials, which provided data for Monday, showed the recent streak without any new locally transmitted cases stretched into another day.