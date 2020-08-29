Health News Roundup: UK head teachers concerned about COVID test and trace scheme; COVID-19 reinfection detected in U.S. patient and more

Left Menu
Updated: 29-08-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK head teachers concerned about COVID test and trace scheme: survey

Almost 70% of headteachers do not have confidence in the UK government's test, trace and isolate system ahead of the return of millions of school children next week, a new survey of over 4,000 school leaders has shown. England's nearly 25,000 schools are set to return full time next week after many saw only a fraction of pupils return for the end of the last academic year.

COVID-19 reinfection detected in U.S. patient; saliva tests endorsed

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Wealthier countries that join the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine plan are being offered a new option to pick and choose which shots they get while reserving a right to receive their "full share" of doses, documents seen by Reuters show. The change appears aimed at convincing governments which have negotiated their own bilateral deals securing experimental vaccines to also sign up for the global COVAX facility by Monday's deadline for submitting expressions of interest.

Exclusive: Most U.S. states reject Trump administration's new COVID-19 testing guidance

A majority of U.S. states have rejected new Trump administration COVID-19 testing guidance in an extraordinary rebuke of the nation's top agency for disease prevention, according to officials at state health agencies and public statements reviewed by Reuters. At least 33 states continue to recommend testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, spurning guidance published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week that said testing may be unnecessary. Sixteen states did not immediately respond to requests for comment and North Dakota said it had not made a decision.

FDA expands emergency use of Gilead's remdesivir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Gilead Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, to allow its use in all hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The drug was authorized in May for use in patients with a severe form of the illness, after trial data showed the antiviral drug helped shorten hospital recovery time. Patients with more moderate COVID-19 were shown in studies to have modest benefit after being given the drug, according to a study published last week.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Four times as many vaccine doses as population Australia's Victoria state posts lowest COVID-19 case rise in two months

Australia's Victoria state on Saturday reported its lowest rise in new coronavirus cases in almost two months, but authorities warned there would be no rush to lift social distancing restrictions. The Victorian state capital of Melbourne is four weeks into a six-week hard lockdown that was spurred by a second wave of infections in Australia's second largest city.

Exclusive: Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines

Sanofi's confidence in its coronavirus vaccine candidates has increased this summer as the French drugmaker prepares to start clinical trials, its chief executive told Reuters. The company is working on two of the more than 150 potential vaccines being developed across the world to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 831,000 lives and sparked economic chaos.

First U.S. novel coronavirus reinfection case identified in Nevada study

Researchers for the first time have identified someone in the United States who was reinfected with the novel coronavirus, according to a study that has not yet been reviewed by outside experts. The report, published online, describes a 25-year-old man living in Reno, Nevada, who tested positive for the virus in April after showing mild illness. He got sick again in late May and developed more severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Argentina reports a record number of new COVID-19 cases but relaxes lockdown

Argentina registered its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Friday as the government partially relaxed nationwide lockdown measures to allow outdoor get-togethers of up to 10 people wearing masks. Restrictions related to the pandemic in the country started on March 20. The new, more relaxed rules are scheduled to last until at least Sept. 20, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address. The country has had 392,009 confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, 8,271 of which have been fatal.

