Health News Roundup: European classrooms are coping with COVID; Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen and more

Indonesia's coronavirus outbreak will likely peak this month, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, adding he was "very confident" about access to a safe and effective vaccine by the end of this year. The upbeat assessment came as Indonesia - which has one of the world's lowest per-capita testing rates - saw record new cases on three successive days last week, when 11% of its total 177,571 infections were recorded. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

India reported the most new COVID-19 cases of any country in the past week, its nearly half a million fresh infections pushing the global tally up by 1 percent, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Overall global new deaths in the past seven days fell by 3% compared to the previous week, the WHO reported, adding that overall new infections around the world rose by 1.8 million. AstraZeneca bolsters COVID-19 vaccine supply with new deal

AstraZeneca has expanded its agreement with cell therapy firm Oxford Biomedica to mass-produce its COVID-19 potential vaccine, as it looks to scale-up supply ahead of a possible U.S. fast-track approval. While the British drugmaker works on the widely watched coronavirus vaccine hopeful, AZD1222, its main portfolio of treatments for cancer, diabetes and heart diseases scored a win after its drug, Imfinzi, was approved for use in Europe to treat an aggressive form of lung cancer. GM, Ventec Life Systems deliver 30,000 ventilators to U.S. government

General Motors Co and medical equipment maker Ventec Life Systems have delivered 30,000 ventilators to the U.S. government during the COVID-19 pandemic, the automaker said on Tuesday. The deliveries were under a $489 million contract from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

Schools across Europe are reopening as summer break ends and governments insist that students return to the classroom after months of online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Countries are taking different approaches to minimise contagion in schools, as outlined below.

It is hard enough developing a vaccine in record time to halt a global pandemic. But what if you need to print the instructions with every dose in Portuguese, Lithuanian and Greek? Drugmakers are asking the European Union to loosen rules that require medicines sold in the bloc to include full documentation in 24 separate languages, worried that this could slow down the rapid deployment of hundreds of millions of doses.

Russia's coronavirus case tally passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday as schools and educational institutions reopened across the world's largest country with new mandatory safety precautions in place. Russia has the fourth highest case tally in the world after the United States, Brazil and India, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the virus since it was discovered.

Europe can live with COVID-19 without a vaccine by managing outbreaks with localised lockdowns, the World Health Organization's director for the region said on Tuesday, adding he did not expect a return to full national-level restrictions. "The day we are going to conquer the pandemic is not necessarily the vaccine. It is when we learn to live with the pandemic, and that can be tomorrow," Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe, told Sky News.