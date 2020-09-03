Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; Thailand reports first domestic coronavirus case in 100 days and more

Exclusive: Vaccine group says 76 rich countries now committed to 'COVAX' access plan Seventy-six wealthy nations are now committed to joining a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to help buy and fairly distribute the shots, the project's co-lead said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:30 IST
Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; Thailand reports first domestic coronavirus case in 100 days and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Denmark registers highest COVID-19 infection rate since April

Denmark said on Thursday it had registered 179 new COVID-19 infections in the past day, the highest rate since late April. The Nordic country of 5.8 million was among the first in Europe to start reopening society after successfully stifling the outbreak, but a rise in new infections over the past month has slowed that reopening process.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now: South Korea scrambles to add hospital beds Planning to quit, U.S. says it will not pay what it owes WHO this year

The United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the World Health Organization (WHO) and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York, a U.S. official said on Wednesday. The United States plans to leave the Geneva-based WHO on July 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump accused it of becoming a puppet for China during the coronavirus pandemic. The WHO has rejected Trump's assertion.

Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine

French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline said they had started a clinical trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and aimed to reach the final testing stage by December. If the results are conclusive, Sanofi and GSK hope to get the vaccine approved in the first half of next year.

Thailand reports first domestic coronavirus case in 100 days

Thailand reported its first domestic coronavirus transmission in more than 100 days on Thursday, after a man recently jailed and with no overseas travel history tested positive in a Bangkok prison during a routine check for new inmates. Authorities moved quickly to locate and isolate people in contact with the 37-year-old and trace his movements over the past two weeks, including three places where had worked, the jail and the court at which he had appeared.

Exclusive: Vaccine group says 76 rich countries now committed to 'COVAX' access plan

Seventy-six wealthy nations are now committed to joining a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to help buy and fairly distribute the shots, the project's co-lead said on Wednesday. Seth Berkley, chief executive of the GAVI vaccines alliance, said the coordinated plan, known as COVAX, now has Japan, Germany, Norway and more than 70 other nations signed up, agreeing in principle to procure COVID-19 vaccines through the facility for their populations.

South Korea scrambles to add hospital beds as COVID-19 resurgence strains system

South Korea, scrambling to control a second wave of COVID-19, vowed on Thursday to double its critical-care hospital beds amid a severe shortage, highlighting the strain of the pandemic on even well-equipped countries. The spike in serious cases, as older people make up an increasing proportion of patients amid a broader resurgence, marks a sharp turn for a country that was seen as successful in crushing one of the worst early outbreaks of the new coronavirus outside China.

China offers coronavirus vaccine candidates to aviation industry workers: notice

China has offered experimental coronavirus vaccines to aviation industry workers, according to a regulatory notice seen by Reuters, in a push to inoculate high-risk groups to prevent a possible resurgence as economies reopen. China, which has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of human trials, launched the emergency use vaccine programme in July, hoping to boost the immunity of groups such as border inspectors or medical industry workers.

U.S. CDC tells states to prep for COVID-19 vaccine distribution as soon as late October

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October, documents published by the agency showed on Wednesday. The timing of a vaccine has taken on political importance as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks re-election in November, after committing billions of federal dollars to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, which has killed more than 180,000 Americans.

English tracing scheme shows weekly COVID-19 cases highest since May

The weekly number of positive COVID-19 cases in England in late August was the highest since the end of May, the latest data from the test and trace scheme showed on Thursday. NHS Test and Trace said 6,732 new people tested positive for COVID-19 in England between 20 August and 26 August - an increase of 6% in positive cases compared to the previous week.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Make COVID recovery ‘a true turning point’ for people and planet: Guterres

Addressing ministers at a virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from COVID-19 on Thursday, the UN chief said that the world is confronting two crises COVID-19 and climate change. Let us tackle both and leave future generations with the ...

Pandemic review panel to ask 'hard questions', WHO files open, co-chairs say

An independent panel reviewing the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic will ask hard questions and has been assured of access to the records of the World Health Organization WHO, its co-chairs said on Thursday. Former New Zealand prime...

Pak has high stakes in peace, stability in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Pakistan has high stakes in peace and stability in Afghanistan and a lasting solution to Afghan issues was only possible through comprehensive dialogue between all stakeholders, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday as he h...

Karnataka clears Special Incentives Scheme for ESDM sector

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to the Special Incentives Scheme for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing ESDM sector in the state, through which it expects investment of over Rs 5,000 crore and 43,000 direct empl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020