Left Menu
Development News Edition

News Summary Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,499 to 252,298; India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month and more

U.S. CDC reports 188,513 deaths from coronavirus The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 462 to 188,513, and it reported 6,261,216 total cases, an increase of 34,337 from its previous count.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 10:28 IST
News Summary Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,499 to 252,298; India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,499 to 252,298: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,499 to 252,298, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by four to 9,329, the tally showed.

Japan to spend $6.3 billion from emergency reserve for coronavirus vaccines

The Japanese government approved on Tuesday spending of 671.4 billion yen ($6.32 billion) from emergency budget reserves to secure coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of Finance said. The government has said it hoped to secure enough vaccines for every citizen by the middle of next year, and provide them for free.

Striking trainee doctors return to work as South Korea battles second virus wave

Thousands of trainee doctors in South Korea returned to work on Tuesday after ending a more than two-week strike as the country continued to post three-digit rises in new daily coronavirus infections. The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 136 new cases as of midnight Monday, after the rate fell to a three-week low of 119 a day earlier. The total infections rose 21,432, with 341 deaths.

U.S. CDC reports 188,513 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 462 to 188,513, and it reported 6,261,216 total cases, an increase of 34,337 from its previous count. The CDC reported https://bit.ly/2GifzBV its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET Sept. 6 compared with its report a day earlier.

New virus cases knock hopes of reviving Southeast Asia's holiday hotspots

A spike in coronavirus infections in Indonesia's holiday island of Bali and Thailand's first locally transmitted case in 100 days have dealt further blows to Southeast Asian hopes of reviving vital tourism industries. Plans to reopen Bali to foreign tourists from September have been postponed indefinitely, while Thailand's proposal for the cautious reopening of Phuket island has come into doubt.

India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month

India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed. The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine candidate appears safe, slightly weaker in elderly

Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Monday its coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to be safe for older people, according to preliminary results from an early to mid-stage trial, while the immune responses triggered by the vaccine were slightly weaker than younger adults. Health officials have been concerned about whether experimental vaccines could safely protect the elderly, whose immune systems usually react less robustly to vaccines, against the virus that has led to nearly 890,000 deaths worldwide.

The world must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO boss

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health. More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326​ have died, according to a Reuters tally, since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Rising UK coronavirus cases of great concern, the senior medical officer says

England's deputy chief medical officer said the rise in the number of coronavirus cases was of great concern and people had "relaxed too much" over the summer. Warning people they would need to follow the guidelines, Jonathan Van-Tam said: "We have got to start taking this very seriously again".

China's Xi says China acted openly and transparently on COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China acted in an open and transparent manner on the COVID-19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic. Xi, speaking at a ceremony honoring role models during the country's fight against the disease, said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic - a fact he said demonstrates the country's strong abilities and vitality.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signaled he could call a snap election if he became the countrys next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race. Suga...

France's INSEE confirms forecast of 9% GDP drop in 2020

Frances INSEE official statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday a forecast of a 9 drop in gross domestic product GDP in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.French economic activity should run at 95 of pre-epidemic levels in the third quarter...

Urmila Matondkar gets nostalgic as 'Rangeela' clocks 25 years

Celebrating the silver jubilee of her 1995 romantic-drama, actor Urmila Matondkar got nostalgic and penned a note as she felt humbled and grateful. She extended thanks to all the movie lovers for lending support to a girl with big dreams wh...

India Ratings revises FY21 GDP growth projection to negative 11.8 pc

Domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research on Tuesday revised the countrys FY21 GDP growth forecast to - 11.8 percent from - 5.3 percent earlier. The agency, however, expects Indias gross domestic product GDP to rebound and grow at 9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020