Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; India's coronavirus cases rise to 5.2 million, with 96,424 new infections and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Immunomedics' cancer drug helps reduce tumor size in early-stage study

Immunomedics, Inc said on Friday its treatment, Trodelvy, helped partially reduce tumor size in an early-stage study testing it in brain cancer patients. Last week, to gain access to Trodelvy, Gilead Sciences Inc said it will acquire Immunomedics in a $21 billion deal. The drug was granted an accelerated FDA approval in April for breast cancer treatment.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The European Union has agreed to buy a potential COVID-19 vaccine from Sanofi and GSK in its second such deal to secure supplies, as a deadline for signing up to the World Health Organization's vaccine purchase programme looms.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Second UK lockdown? England COVID-19 cases rising by 6,000 per day

Britain was on Friday considering whether to impose a second national lockdown, after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London. The United Kingdom has reported the fifth largest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Russia approves first COVID-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies

Russia has approved R-Pharm's Coronavir treatment for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections and the antiviral drug could be rolled out to pharmacies in the country as soon as next week, the company said on Friday. Coronavir's approval as a prescription drug follows the green light for another Russian COVID-19 drug, Avifavir, in May. Both are based on favipiravir, which was developed in Japan and is widely used there as the basis for viral treatments.

Dutch register 1,972 new coronavirus cases, new 24-hour record - health authorities

There were 1,972 new coronavirus cases registered by Dutch health authorities in the past 24 hours, according to data published by health authorities on Friday, marking the fourth consecutive day of all-time highs in the country. Case data is submitted by local health authorities across the Netherlands and published daily by the National Institute for Health (RIVM).

India's coronavirus cases rise to 5.2 million, with 96,424 new infections

India recorded 96,424 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 5.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed on Friday. India has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and seems on course to cross the United States as the country with the most number of cases.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Denmark will lower the limit on public gatherings to 50 people from 100 and order bars and restaurants to close early to curb a rise in new COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday. Denmark has seen daily infections rise in recent weeks after relaxing lockdown measures imposed between March and May.

EU seals second COVID-19 vaccine deal as WHO scheme deadline looms

EU watchdog paves way for dexamethasone use in COVID-19 treatment

Europe's health regulator has endorsed using dexamethasone to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulty, paving way for the steroidal medication to possibly become the region's second approved medication for the illness. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday concluded in its review of results from a trial by British scientists that the drug could be an option to treat adults and adolescents needing oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation.