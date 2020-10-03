Health News Roundup: India's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 with no sign of an end; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,563 to 296,958 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 with no sign of an end

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating. Total deaths rose to 100,842, the health ministry said, while the tally of infections climbed to 6.47 million after a daily increase in cases of 79,476. India now has the highest rate of daily increase in infections in the world.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said.

Police increase patrolling in Australia's COVID-19 hotspot

Police in Australia's coronavirus hotspot state of Victoria stepped up patrolling on Saturday as hundreds of people in the city of Melbourne breached stringent lockdown restrictions and flocked to beaches on the warmest weekend in months. Under the restrictions, nearly five million people in Melbourne, Victoria's capital, may exercise or socialise outdoors for a maximum of two hours a day, but must stay close to home. People must wear masks in public places.

No quarantine for U.S. Vice President Pence, whose COVID-19 test was negative; next in line to Trump

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, next in line for the Oval Office, tested negative for COVID-19, hours after President Donald Trump announced that he was infected and went into quarantine, Pence's spokesman said on Friday. Trump's test result cast a spotlight on Pence, a Christian conservative former lawmaker who has been one of the few constants in the Republican president's tumultuous administration, a little more than a month before the pair seek re-election to a second term.

Colombia's capital will see second, smaller coronavirus outbreak, mayor says

Bogota, the Colombian capital, will see a second outbreak of coronavirus cases, possibly between November and December, which will hopefully be less severe than the first wave, Bogota's mayor, Claudia Lopez, said on Friday. "Most probably towards the end of the year, in November or December, we could have a second wave much smaller than the first," Lopez said in a meeting with foreign press.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,563 to 296,958: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,563 to 296,958, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 19 to 9,527, the tally showed.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19. "My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted.

After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden says masks not about being a 'tough guy'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis shows the importance of taking the pandemic seriously, telling Americans that wearing masks is more important than being a "tough guy." Biden's remarks as he campaigned in the battleground state of Michigan hours after testing negative twice for the virus, served as an implicit criticism of the Republican president. Trump has played down the deadliness of the virus for months, frequently eschews masks and has held campaign rallies of thousands with little social distancing.

Trump treated with experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19

President Donald Trump has been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19 and is moving to a military hospital as a precautionary measure, White House officials said on Friday. The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement that Trump "remains fatigued but in good spirits" after receiving an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's dual antibody. Trump was also taking immune system boosters zinc and vitamin D, aspirin, and other generic drugs.