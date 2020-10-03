Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: India's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 with no sign of an end; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,563 to 296,958 and more

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 10:26 IST
Health News Roundup: India's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 with no sign of an end; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,563 to 296,958 and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 with no sign of an end

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating. Total deaths rose to 100,842, the health ministry said, while the tally of infections climbed to 6.47 million after a daily increase in cases of 79,476. India now has the highest rate of daily increase in infections in the world.

Maybe too soon to rule out hydroxychloroquine; tricking the immune system

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Combining trial data suggests hydroxychloroquine benefit Trump says on Twitter he, Melania tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said.

Police increase patrolling in Australia's COVID-19 hotspot

Police in Australia's coronavirus hotspot state of Victoria stepped up patrolling on Saturday as hundreds of people in the city of Melbourne breached stringent lockdown restrictions and flocked to beaches on the warmest weekend in months. Under the restrictions, nearly five million people in Melbourne, Victoria's capital, may exercise or socialise outdoors for a maximum of two hours a day, but must stay close to home. People must wear masks in public places.

No quarantine for U.S. Vice President Pence, whose COVID-19 test was negative; next in line to Trump

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, next in line for the Oval Office, tested negative for COVID-19, hours after President Donald Trump announced that he was infected and went into quarantine, Pence's spokesman said on Friday. Trump's test result cast a spotlight on Pence, a Christian conservative former lawmaker who has been one of the few constants in the Republican president's tumultuous administration, a little more than a month before the pair seek re-election to a second term.

Colombia's capital will see second, smaller coronavirus outbreak, mayor says

Bogota, the Colombian capital, will see a second outbreak of coronavirus cases, possibly between November and December, which will hopefully be less severe than the first wave, Bogota's mayor, Claudia Lopez, said on Friday. "Most probably towards the end of the year, in November or December, we could have a second wave much smaller than the first," Lopez said in a meeting with foreign press.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,563 to 296,958: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,563 to 296,958, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 19 to 9,527, the tally showed.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19. "My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted.

After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden says masks not about being a 'tough guy'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis shows the importance of taking the pandemic seriously, telling Americans that wearing masks is more important than being a "tough guy." Biden's remarks as he campaigned in the battleground state of Michigan hours after testing negative twice for the virus, served as an implicit criticism of the Republican president. Trump has played down the deadliness of the virus for months, frequently eschews masks and has held campaign rallies of thousands with little social distancing.

Trump treated with experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19

President Donald Trump has been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19 and is moving to a military hospital as a precautionary measure, White House officials said on Friday. The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement that Trump "remains fatigued but in good spirits" after receiving an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's dual antibody. Trump was also taking immune system boosters zinc and vitamin D, aspirin, and other generic drugs.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

California nears milestone: 4 million acres burned in fires

California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already the worst fire season on record. Flames have scorched an area lar...

Have fun, be sensitive: Aamir Khan gives a virtual send off to Bennett University’s Batch of 2020

One thing I want to say to all of you as you are about to start your lives - the most I have ever learned in my life is by going deeper into my own country. That has been my own learning. I have told my own kids this and every young kid who...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was slowing.The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell...

Rahul Gandhi led Cong MPs delegation, accompanied by Priyanka, to visit Hathras today to meet victim's family

By Siddharth Sharma A delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras on Saturday to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed.Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be leading the del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020