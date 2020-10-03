Left Menu
Philippines confirms 2,674 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 2,674 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in five days, and 62 additional deaths. In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have increased to 319,330, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 5,678, a third of which were recorded in the past 30 days.

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. South Korea police set up 'bus walls' to prevent protests amid COVID-19 concerns

South Korean police mobilised hundreds of buses to head off any political rallies in the capital, Seoul, on Saturday with authorities determined to prevent another cluster of novel coronavirus cases emerging from a protest. South Korea has been held up as a coronavirus mitigation success story but it saw a flare-up of more than 1,800 infections linked to a church and a big anti-government rally in August. Philippines confirms 2,674 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 2,674 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in five days, and 62 additional deaths. In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have increased to 319,330, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 5,678, a third of which were recorded in the past 30 days. Malaysia reports 317 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise

Malaysia reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, with 317 new infections. Malaysia has reported a total of 12,088 cases. The health ministry also recorded one new death, raising the total to 137. India's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 with no sign of an end

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating. Total deaths rose to 100,842, the health ministry said, while the tally of infections climbed to 6.47 million after a daily increase in cases of 79,476. India now has the highest rate of daily increase in infections in the world. Trump says on Twitter he, Melania tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said. No quarantine for U.S. Vice President Pence, whose COVID-19 test was negative; next in line to Trump

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, next in line for the Oval Office, tested negative for COVID-19, hours after President Donald Trump announced that he was infected and went into quarantine, Pence's spokesman said on Friday. Trump's test result cast a spotlight on Pence, a Christian conservative former lawmaker who has been one of the few constants in the Republican president's tumultuous administration, a little more than a month before the pair seek re-election to a second term. Fines and business closures among new Iran COVID-19 restrictions

Concealing one's COVID-19 infection should carry the severest penalty, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday in announcing new measures to stem a rapid rise in cases. “Anyone who feels ill and it’s clear to them that they are ill, must not hide their illness,” Rouhani said in televised remarks. Otherwise, he added, they will be committing “the highest offense” that will demand “the highest punishment”. Indonesia reports 4,007 new coronavirus cases, 83 more deaths

Indonesia reported 4,007 new coronavirus infections and 83 more deaths on Saturday, bringing its total infections to 299,506 and fatalities to 11,055, health ministry data showed. Ukraine reports new daily record number of coronavirus cases

Ukraine reported 4,661 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a daily record number of infections, which spiked in late September. Ukraine's security council said 92 deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 4,353. Relying on testing to ward off COVID put Trump White House at risk

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump put his faith in a toaster-sized machine that could spit out test results in a matter of minutes. In late March, Trump hailed the launch of Abbott Laboratories’ ID NOW test at a Rose Garden event and embraced its widespread use at the White House to keep the deadly virus at bay. The president often skipped his own administration’s public health recommendations on mask wearing and social distancing, explaining that “everyone’s tested” around him using the Abbott device.

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Italian judge orders Conte to testify in Salvini migrant case,

An Italian judge on Saturday ordered Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and an array of senior officials to testify at a hearing into whether far-right leader Matteo Salvini should be tried for illegally detaining migrants.The decision to broade...

Nepal reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, total tally spikes to 84,570

Nepal reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including eight deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 84,570 and the national death toll to 528. According to the Health Ministry, six men and two women died of COVID-19 in the past 2...

Nepal PM Oli's three key advisors contract COVID-19

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis chief advisor and his other two aides have contracted coronavirus that has claimed 528 lives and infected over 84,500 people in the country. During the tests conducted on Friday, Olis chief advisor Bishn...

9 people missing amid heavy floods in southeastern France

At least nine people were missing Saturday after almost a years average rainfall fell in less than 12 hours in the mountainous area surrounding the city of Nice, in southeastern France. Authorities said flooding damaged houses, bridges and ...
