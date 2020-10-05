Left Menu
Development News Edition

US News Roundup: Top Israeli rabbis, and U.S. envoy, pray for Trump recovery; White House acknowledges Trump's condition had been worse than revealed and more

U.S. coronavirus relief bill complicated by top Republicans testing positive The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that President Donald Trump and three Senate Republicans have tested positive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:26 IST
US News Roundup: Top Israeli rabbis, and U.S. envoy, pray for Trump recovery; White House acknowledges Trump's condition had been worse than revealed and more
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

White House acknowledges Trump's condition had been worse than revealed

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed that President Donald Trump's condition on Friday was far worse than officials had made public, saying doctors recommended the president go to the hospital after seeing he had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly. Meadows made the comments in an interview with Fox News broadcast Saturday night that capped two days of conflicting and opaque assessments of the 74-year-old president's health.

Top Israeli rabbis, and U.S. envoy, pray for Trump recovery

Israel's top rabbis prayed for U.S. President Donald Trump to recover from COVID-19 on Monday, invoking his name in a Jewish holiday ceremony at Jerusalem's Western Wall. Support for Trump, who recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the U.S. Embassy to the city, is strong among Israelis, who mark the Jewish high holidays this year while under a second coronavirus lockdown.

Trump's medical status unclear as doctors say he could be discharged on Monday

President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 as soon as Monday, according to his doctors, although his condition remains unclear and outside experts warn that his case may be severe. Sequestered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington since Friday, Trump has released a series of videos in an effort to reassure the public that he is recovering from a pandemic that has infected 7.4 million Americans and killed more than 209,000.

Experts raise questions about severity of Trump's COVID-19

Doctors not involved in treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 said the fact that he has been started on dexamethasone - a generic steroid widely used in other diseases to reduce inflammation - is the strongest evidence yet that his case may be severe. Trump's medical team on Sunday said the president was started on the steroid after experiencing low oxygen levels, but his condition was improving and he could be discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Factbox: White House staff, top Republicans who have tested positive for COVID-19

A growing number of White House staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19 since President Donald Trump revealed he had contracted the respiratory disease. The infections have roiled the presidential campaign, now in its final month, rattled financial markets and slowed the work of Congress, with the Senate vowing to delay any votes now that three members of the Republican majority have tested positive.

Uber, Lyft spend big in California to oppose even costlier gig worker law

Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc together are spending nearly $100 million on a November California ballot initiative to overturn a state law that would compel them to classify drivers as employees. That sum looks less huge, however, than the potential costs of complying with the existing law, according to a Reuters analysis.

U.S. coronavirus relief bill complicated by top Republicans testing positive

The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that President Donald Trump and three Senate Republicans have tested positive. Word about the three senators' results prompted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to announce over the weekend that the chamber would be out until Oct. 19, suggesting he did not see an imminent deal on the bill following a week of talks between Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

U.S. labor shock from pandemic hit women of color hardest; will it persist?

One of the positive turns that the U.S. economy took during a decade-long recovery through 2019 was a steady rise in the share of women looking for work and working. Women's labor force participation had declined in 2007-2009 during the Great Recession, and many economists had worried that would become permanent, weighing on growth overall as women kept their skills and efforts off the table.

Shorthanded U.S. Supreme Court kicks off new term amid the drama

The U.S. Supreme Court returns to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, opening its new term as Senate Republicans seek to quickly confirm President Donald Trump's conservative nominee to replace her. With eight justices rather than the usual nine, the court is set to hear two arguments on Monday, starting a term that runs through next June and includes several major cases including one that will decide the fate of the Obamacare healthcare law. Its last term ended in July.

Strange bedfellows: Laredo's millionaires, nuns, and muralists battle border wall

Former U.S. Border Patrol agent Daniel Perales spent hours over the years crouched at the mouth of the Zacata Creek, a tributary of the Rio Grande, listening for the snap of carrizo cane as border crossers from Mexico arrived on the northern banks. These days, he listens for the whistle of the Morelet's seedeater, a bird rare in these parts, and frets about the proposed construction of a border wall here.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa to convene 6th virtual AU Bureau meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as the African Union AU Chairperson, convene the 6th virtual meeting of the AU Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, since the outbreak of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic....

Pak court rejects plea seeking ban on Nawaz Sharif’s speech

A Pakistani court here on Monday rejected a plea seeking a ban on the broadcast of the speeches made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against the Pakistan Army, saying courts should not be unnecessarily dragged to decide so such matter...

Can artificial intelligence be used for optimal management of assets and resources, asks PM Modi.

Can artificial intelligence be used for optimal management of assets and resources, asks PM Modi....

Opposition parties raise mining 'irregularities' in Odisha

The Odisha Assembly on Monday witnessed heated exchange of words between members of the opposition and the treasury bench over alleged mining irregularities in the state. BJP and Congress MLAs raised the issue in the House and accused the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020