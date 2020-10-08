Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,058 to 310,144; AstraZeneca could profit from COVID-19 vaccine as early as July and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Regeneron antibodies in demand after Trump treatment, doctors seek more data

Patients are asking to join clinical trials of antibody-based COVID-19 drugs after U.S. President Donald Trump was treated last week with an experimental therapy from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, and on Wednesday he promised to make it free to Americans while touting its benefits. Medical experts said more data is needed to assess the treatment's efficacy before wider use should be allowed.

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Drugmakers and research centers around the world are working on COVID-19 vaccines, with large global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants well underway. As some companies close in on unveiling their initial findings - with Canadian and European regulators already reviewing early data on some vaccines - the following is what we know about the race to deliver vaccines to help end the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over a million lives.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,058 to 310,144: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,058 to 310,144, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 16 to 9,578, the tally showed. Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

Wisconsin will open a field hospital outside of Milwaukee to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases that have overwhelmed hospitals across the state, Governor Tony Evers said on Wednesday. The hospital will open within the next week after hospitalizations across the state nearly tripled over the last month. There were 853 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 71 from the day before, Evers said in a statement.

AstraZeneca could profit from COVID-19 vaccine as early as July: FT

AstraZeneca could start profiting from its COVID-19 vaccine as soon as July next year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a memo showing the British drugmaker can declare when it considers the pandemic to have ended. The London-listed firm previously said it would not profit from the vaccine "during the pandemic", and the report attributes the development to a memorandum of understanding signed this year between AstraZeneca and Brazilian public health organization, Fiocruz. (https://on.ft.com/3lgC0Xo)

Pentagon risk grows as Marine Corps' No. 2 officer tests positive for coronavirus

The Marine Corps said on Wednesday its No. 2 officer, General Gary Thomas, had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second senior military official to do so this week, another sign of the danger to top brass who met both men at the Pentagon. Thomas, the Marine Corps' assistant commandant, is suffering mild symptoms and is self-quarantining at home, the Marine Corps said. Reuters was the first to report Thomas' positive result.

Mexico's coronavirus cases rise to almost 800,000

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 4,580 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 378 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 799,188 cases and 82,726 deaths. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.84 million

India's total coronavirus cases rose by 78,524 in the last 24 hours to 6.84 million on Thursday morning, data from the health ministry showed. Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 971 to 105,526, the ministry said.

Trump is symptom-free and stable, White House doctor says

U.S. President Donald Trump has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, with a physical examination and his vital signs showing his condition remains sable, White House physician Sean Conley said on Wednesday. Conley, in a statement released with Trump's permission, said the president has been fever-free for more than four days and had not needed or received any supplemental oxygen since his initial hospitalization.

Czech republic reports 5,335 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day tally since pandemic started

The Czech Republic reported 5,335 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday. The rise surpassed a previous record of 4,457 reported the previous day as the country of 10.7 million had Europe's fastest per-capita spike in cases in the past two weeks. In total, it has recorded 95,0360 cases since March, along with 829 deaths.