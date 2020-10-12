Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

France reports over 16,000 new COVID cases, 46 deaths in past 24 hours The number of new coronavirus infections in France was 16,101 in the last 24 hours, down from a record of almost 27,000 the previous day, health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 02:30 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Spain's Catalonia, Navarre tighten COVID measures as cases rise

The Spanish regions of Catalonia and Navarre will bring in new restrictions on working and public gatherings after worrying rises in COVID-19 cases, authorities said on Sunday. Josep Maria Argimon, the Catalan health secretary, asked companies to tell employees to work from home for the next 15 days. Turning local, British PM Johnson to unveil new coronavirus rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, moving to work more closely with local leaders from England's worst affected areas. Northern England has been particularly hard hit by a new surge in coronavirus cases that has forced local lockdowns as students returned to schools and universities across Britain. Coronavirus pummels Russia, daily cases hit new high

Russia recorded a fresh record increase in daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the world's fourth highest infection tally towards 1.3 million. The coronavirus taskforce said it had recorded 13,634 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 4,501 in Moscow. Iran plans to expand face mask mandate beyond capital

Iran plans to make mask-wearing mandatory in public in other large cities after imposing it in Tehran to fight rising coronavirus infections, the health minister said on Sunday, as the country's nuclear chief became the latest official to be infected. Mask-wearing became mandatory in public in the capital on Saturday and President Hassan Rouhani announced that violators would be fined, as the country battles a third wave of coronavirus infections. Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk for the virus, as he prepares to hit the campaign trail on Monday with a return to big rallies. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Germans must reduce travel, partying to fight COVID-19, says Merkel aide

Germany should continue capping the number of people allowed at gatherings and clamp down on unnecessary travel as the country battles rising coronavirus infections, an aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday. "We must be a bit stricter in places where infection chains spread mostly, which is parties and, unfortunately, also travel," the chancellor's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told public broadcaster ARD. U.S. CDC reports 213,614 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 10 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/36sYS1R India's coronavirus infections cross 7 million ahead of festivals

India's coronavirus caseload topped 7 million on Sunday when the health ministry reported 74,383 new infections in the previous 24 hours, with a rise in infections in southern states offsetting a drop in western regions. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 918 in the last 24 hours to 108,334, the ministry said. France reports over 16,000 new COVID cases, 46 deaths in past 24 hours

The number of new coronavirus infections in France was 16,101 in the last 24 hours, down from a record of almost 27,000 the previous day, health ministry data showed on Sunday. The figures took the cumulative total to 734,974 since the start of the year. The number of deaths from the virus increased by 46 to 32,730. Trump says in interview he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk for the virus, as he prepares to hit the campaign trail on Monday with a return to big rallies. Trump said tests showed he would be able to return to campaigning with no risk to others. His doctor said on Saturday the president was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Sports News Roundup: Dragic doubtful for Finals Game Six; Nadal must scale Djokovic wall to reach Federer record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Iranian composer Shajarian buried near national poet; K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poetMohammad Reza Shajarian, Irans most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Sat...

Democrat's praise of strict gun law roils Kansas Senate race

Republicans circulated a video of the Democrats candidate for an open US Senate seat in Kansas praising strict Australian gun laws that she said took them all away to undercut her campaign as a political moderate in whats been an unexpected...

Soccer-France and Portugal in goalless stalemate

France drew 0-0 at home to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday in a cagey clash between the world and European champions which largely failed to live up to its billing.The teams could only manage one shot on target in the first ha...

Soccer-France and Portugal in goalless stalemate

France drew 0-0 at home to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday in a cagey clash between the world and European champions which largely failed to live up to its billing. The teams could only manage one shot on target in the first h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020