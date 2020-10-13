Left Menu
With Bolivian hospitals filled with COVID-19, moms choose home birthing Irma Arancibia decided she would give birth to her seventh child at home, part of a trend in the Andean country where soon-to-be-mothers are avoiding hospitals filled beyond capacity with COVID-19 patients.

Updated: 13-10-2020 02:26 IST
The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said, raising fears of local lockdowns being imposed across the country. The new figure of 1,539 is still almost five times lower than an April 8 high of 7,148 but also four times higher than a July 31 low of 371. With Bolivian hospitals filled with COVID-19, moms choose home birthing

Irma Arancibia decided she would give birth to her seventh child at home, part of a trend in the Andean country where soon-to-be-mothers are avoiding hospitals filled beyond capacity with COVID-19 patients. Arancibia's first six children were born in public hospitals, the costs covered by insurance that does not extend to home birthing. But with fear of the pandemic rising - there have been more than 8,300 coronavirus deaths in Bolivia so far - she says it is worth the expense to pay for a midwife to deliver her baby.

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained by recriminations, reports of fighting

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing strains on a two-day-old humanitarian ceasefire intended to end heavy fighting over the mountain enclave....

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months; so do symptoms for many

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months so do symptoms for manyThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find tre...

Kamala Harris slams 'reckless' Senate Republicans for pushing SC judge nomination over COVID-19 relief

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate and California Senator Kamala Harris on Monday hit out at the Republican Party for pushing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court over Covid-19 relief even as the US continues t...

People News Roundup: From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINKs riseBLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up abo...
