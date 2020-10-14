Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Sanitising-gel poisoning cases soar among Spanish children amid pandemic

The number of Spanish children treated for poisoning after ingesting hand-sanitising gels has rocketed as the product has become ubiquitous during the coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish National Toxicological and Forensic Institute said on Wednesday the total reported intoxications from those gels so far this year, at 874, was almost 10 times the number reported in all of 2019. Hungary passes COVID-19 milestones as testing hits limits

Hungary notched up two COVID-19 milestones on Wednesday when its total number of infections exceeded 40,000 and deaths rose above 1,000, official data showed, as scientists warned insufficient testing meant steeper increases and a possible lockdown loomed. Hungary weathered Europe's first COVID-19 wave in the spring fairly well thanks to a tough lockdown but, like neighbouring countries such as the Czech Republic, has seen a sharp rise in cases over the past month as Budapest resists calls for more onerous restrictions that would deepen an economic downturn. Panicked Europe battens down against COVID second wave

European countries have begun to close schools and cancel surgeries, going well beyond curbs on social life, as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence right before the onset of winter. Most European nations eased lockdowns over the summer to start reviving economies already heading for unprecedented downturns and job losses from the pandemic's first wave. UK, Italy, Spain had high 'excess deaths' in first pandemic wave, study finds

Britain, Italy and Spain had the highest rates of so-called "excess deaths" from all causes, including COVID-19, among 21 developed countries during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, an international study has found. Some 206,000 more people died between mid-February and the end of May in the 21 countries in total than would have been expected to die had the pandemic not taken place - an 18% increase in deaths, scientists who conducted the research said. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: FDA faults quality control at plant making COVID drug Britain's spies defending COVID-19 vaccine work, MI5 chief says

British spies are trying to defend COVID-19 vaccine work against hostile powers that seek to either steal or sabotage research data in the race for the global prize of a jab that could provide immunity, the head of MI5 said on Wednesday. Oxford University’s vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, is in late stage trials, while a vaccine candidate being developed by Imperial College London is in early stage clinical trials. Putin says Russia approves second COVID-19 vaccine

Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television on Wednesday. Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, to the concern of some in the global scientific community. Germany orders more flu vaccine to protect healthcare system

Germany has ordered an additional 6 million doses of flu vaccine so as many people as possible can get a jab to reduce the risk of simultaneous influenza and COVID-19 outbreaks and to protect the public healthcare system. The country of 83 million will have 26 million doses available in total, Health Minister Jens Spahn said at a news conference on Wednesday. "This is almost twice as many as were used last season," he said. UK PM Johnson resists national lockdown but rules nothing out

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted a short lockdown for all of England but said he ruled nothing out in the face of calls to shut the country down for two weeks as a "circuit breaker" in order to save lives. With cases rapidly rising, the British government opted this week for a three-tier system of local measures. The Liverpool area became the first part of the country in the highest category, requiring bars, gyms and other businesses to shut, perhaps for months. Spanish Catalonia region orders bars, restaurants shutdown for 15 days

The Spanish region of Catalonia ordered on Wednesday the closure of bars and restaurants for 15 days from Thursday and limited the opening of shops and parks to try to curb a surge of diagnosed coronavirus cases, the regional acting chief Pere Aragones said. Restaurants will be allowed to offer take-away services and delivery, he said.