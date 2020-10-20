Health News Roundup: Argentina exceeds 1 million coronavirus cases as spike strains health system; Mexico City warns of possible tighter COVID-19 restrictions and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. CDC issues 'strong recommendation' for mask mandate on airplanes, trains

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a "strong recommendation" that all passengers and employees on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-share vehicles should wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The interim guidance also calls for facial coverings at transportation hubs like airports and train stations.

Argentina exceeds 1 million coronavirus cases as spike strains health system

Argentina has become the fifth country with more than 1 million coronavirus cases, its Health Ministry and a Reuters tally confirmed on Monday, making it the smallest nation by far to reach the grim milestone after infections accelerated in recent weeks. There were 1,002,662 confirmed cases of the virus in the South American country by Monday night, the ministry said in a statement. In the past 24 hours, there were 12,982 new cases reported and 451 deaths, it said.

Mexico City warns of possible tighter COVID-19 restrictions

Mexico City's mayor on Monday warned tighter coronavirus curbs could be imposed later in the week as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in the sprawling capital. Hospitalizations in Mexico largest urban area have ticked up for nearly 10 days, and officials are monitoring the trend to determine if it indicates a rise of infections in the metropolis of some 9 million people, which is ringed by dense suburban sprawl.

Trump administration says Obamacare plan premiums 2% lower in 2021

Premiums for an average health insurance plan under the Affordable Care Act has dropped by 2% for the 2021 coverage year, according to a report released by the Trump administration, which is seeking to invalidate the 2010 healthcare law. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on Monday said the trend of lower premiums and increased issuer participation for HealthCare.gov, a health insurance exchange website under the United States federal government, will continue in 2021.

Wisconsin judge reimposes COVID restrictions as U.S. nursing homes sound alarm

As Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, a judge on Monday reinstated an order by the administration of Governor Tony Evers limiting the size of indoor public gatherings at bars, restaurants and other venues. The Democratic governor's emergency directive to stem new COVID-19 infections in the state put a 25% capacity limit on the number of people who may gather indoors until Nov. 6. It was challenged in court by bar owners and others shortly after it was issued on Oct. 6, and blocked by a judge on Oct. 14.

Australia's Victoria state eyes accelerating easing of COVID-19 curbs

Australia's Victoria state may accelerate the easing of social distancing restrictions after reporting just one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday. Case numbers were down from four on Monday, extending a run of single-digit daily increases to almost a week, and are well down from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.

Canada's COVID-19 cases exceed 200,000

Canada reported a new COVID-19 milestone on Monday with total infections rising above 200,000 since the pandemic began in early March and as the country's second wave was expected to be worse than the first. Ontario and Quebec, which account for around 60% of Canada's 37.6 million people and just under 80% of the country's reported COVID-19 cases, have seen sharp increases in cases in recent weeks. Both provinces have taken fresh measures to curb the spread of the virus.

UK to start one-hour COVID-19 tests at Heathrow from Tuesday: The Times

Passengers travelling to Hong Kong and Italy from Britain's Heathrow Airport will undergo a one-hour coronavirus test before flying out of the United Kingdom under plans to open up international travel, The Times reported on Tuesday. Rapid tests will be introduced from Tuesday at Heathrow Airport to allow travellers to enter countries where a negative COVID-19 test result is needed to skip quarantine, the newspaper https://bit.ly/3dFJxwp said.

California says it will independently review coronavirus vaccine

A California panel of experts will independently review the safety of new coronavirus vaccines and initial plans for distribution, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday. The 11-person panel specializing in topics such as epidemiology, biostatistics, and infectious disease will review any vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration before it is distributed to state residents, Newsom told a news conference.

Long-term problems in younger low-risk COVID-19 patients; flu shot may offer some protection

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Long-term health problems seen in low-risk COVID-19 patients