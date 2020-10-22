IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world events. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

From disease to bushfires, Australia's iconic koalas face bleak future KANANGRA-BOYD NATIONAL PARK, Oct 19 - At work, Morgan Philpott cares for sick children. In his off-hours, the Australian paediatric nurse turns his attention to an equally defenceless group: sick koalas. (AUSTRALIA-KOALAS/NSW (PIX, TV), by Loren Elliott, 511 words)

With Instagram, hashtags and bitcoin, young Nigerians boost anti-police protests LAGOS, Oct 19 - Ozioma Egemasi says Nigerian police slapped, whipped and struck him with the butt of a pistol when he refused to pay them a bribe. Then he heard them discuss whether to kill him. (NIGERIA-PROTESTS/POLICE-ACTIVISTS (TV,PIX), by Alexis Akwagyiram, 840 words)

Swelled by rain and COVID curbs, locust swarms ravage Ethiopia KOMBOLCHA, Oct 20 - Mother-of-ten Marima Wadisha screamed, threw rocks and in her desperation even fired bullets at the locusts that descended on her sorghum fields in northeast Ethiopia. (ETHIOPIA-LOCUSTS/ (PIX, TV), by Tiksa Negeri, 316 words)

Naples teachers bring socially distanced school to streets and balconies NAPLES, Oct 21 - Since schools in the southern Italian region of Campania closed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, teachers have been taking their classes to the streets to prevent students from falling behind. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-TEACHER (PIX, TV), moved, 249 words)

Fastest food: The Thai street cooks who get to protests first BANGKOK, Oct 21 - Thai street food sellers have earned the nickname "CIA" for the intelligence that helps them reach protests not only before police, but before many protesters too. (THAILAND-PROTESTS/FOOD CARTS (PIX, TV), by Juarawee Kittisilpa and Patpicha Tanakasempipat, 361 words)

Chileans turn bakers and pizza makers as pandemic sparks business boom SANTIAGO, Oct 19 - Chilean Pedro Campos hatched a plan to bake and sell homemade sourdough bread to neighbors after riots in Santiago last year shuttered the restaurant where he worked and the coronavirus pandemic left many shops closed. Business is now booming. (CHILE-JOBS/INFORMAL (PIX, TV), by Fabian Cambero, 339 words)

All-female scientific coalition calls for protection of Antarctic Peninsula BUENOS AIRES, Oct 19 - Climate change and human activity are harming Antarctica and threatening wildlife from humpback whales to microscopic algae, more than 280 scientists and conservation experts say in urging protections for the icy region. (ANTARCTICA-CONSERVATION/ (PIX), by Cassandra Garrison, 388 words)

Drought and hunger drive Nepal farmers to India, defying COVID ban NARAINAPUR, Oct 20 - As an exceptionally wet monsoon season caused floods and landslides across much of Nepal, Buddhi Prasad Chaudhary, a farmer in the west of the country, was harvesting his rice early, after drought left it suitable only for animal feed. (NEPAL-DROUGHT/FARMING-CLIMATECHANGE (FEATURE, PIX), by Aadesh Subedi, 956 words)

Why 4,998 died in U.S. jails without getting their day in court CANTON, Oct 16 - Harvey Hill wouldn't leave John Finnegan's front yard. He stood in the pouring rain, laughing at the sky, alarming his former boss' wife. Finnegan dialed 911. (USA-JAILS/DEATHS (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, VIDEO), by Peter Eisler, Linda So, Jason Szep, Grant Smith and Ned Parker, 3913 words)

(Compiled by Leela de Kretser, Patrick Enright and Tiffany Wu)