The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands climb by more than 9,000, a new record; Under 60% of English COVID contacts reached in new record low for trace scheme and more
The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday. The U.S. government is "cautiously optimistic" that one or two vaccines, likely from Pfizer Inc or Moderna Inc, will be available by the end of the year and can begin to be distributed to Americans, officials said during a news conference.

South Korea sticks to flu vaccine plan despite safety fears after 25 die

South Korean officials refused on Thursday to suspend a seasonal influenza inoculation effort, despite growing calls for a halt, including an appeal from a key group of doctors, after the deaths of at least 25 of those vaccinated. Health authorities said they found no direct links between the deaths and the vaccines.

Under 60% of English COVID contacts reached in new record low for trace scheme

A record low 59.6% of contacts of positive COVID cases were reached in the latest week, statistics for England's Test and Trace scheme showed on Thursday, with turnaround times for people receiving their results also getting slower. British government scientists have warned that the test and trace scheme is relatively ineffective as the coronavirus spreads ever more quickly, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is tackling a growing second wave with a localised approach.

Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands climb by more than 9,000, a new record

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands climbed by more than 9,000 in 24 hours, a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Thursday showed. The RIVM registered 9,271 new COVID-19 cases in one of Europe's second-wave hotspots, roughly a week after the government imposed "partial lockdown" measures including the closure of bars and restaurants.

Exclusive: In WHO overhaul push, EU urges changes to handling of pandemics

The European Union wants the World Health Organization to become more transparent about how states report emerging health crises, a draft proposal on reforming the U.N. agency says, following criticism of China's initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The paper, drawn up by the German government after discussions with other member states, is the latest to outline the EU's months-long plans to address the WHO's shortcomings on funding, governance and legal powers.

'Please stay home:' COVID-19 tightens grip on U.S. Midwest

Six U.S. states reported record day-over-day increases in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to a Reuters analysis, as infections rose across the Midwest and elsewhere, prompting new clampdowns on residents, schools and businesses. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 hit daily records in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Kansas, Hawaii and Wisconsin, Reuters found. Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Colorado and Ohio reported record daily increases in new infections, the tally showed.

