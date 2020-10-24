Health News Roundup: Malaysia reports 1,228 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump; South Korean authorities stick to flu vaccine plan after deaths rise to 48 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Europe becomes second region to cross 250,000 deaths as second COVID wave hits

Europe became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 deaths on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with record numbers of daily COVID-19 infections reported in the past two weeks. Europe reported 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday, as many Southern European countries this week reported their highest number of cases in a single day.

South Korean authorities stick to flu vaccine plan after deaths rise to 48

The number of South Koreans who have died after getting flu shots has risen to 48, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday, adding that the vaccines would continue to reduce the chance of having simultaneous epidemics. The health authorities said they found no direct link between the deaths and the shots. They plan to carry on with the state-run vaccination programme to try to avoid having to fight both the flu and the coronavirus over the coming winter.

Malaysia reports 1,228 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump

Malaysia reported 1,228 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a record daily jump since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of cases to 25,742. The health ministry also said seven new deaths were recorded across the Southeast Asian country. Asia becomes second region to exceed 10 million coronavirus cases

Asia surpassed 10 million infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, the second-heaviest regional toll in the world, according to a Reuters tally, as cases continue to mount in India despite a slowdown and sharp declines elsewhere. Behind only Latin America, Asia accounts for about one-fourth of the global caseload of 42.1 million of the virus. With over 163,000 deaths, the region accounts for some 14% of the global COVID-19 toll.

Spain's regions urge government to impose state of emergency to allow curfews

Spanish regions are urging the central government to take measures that would give them legal backing to impose curfews as the country battles a resurgent coronavirus epidemic. As of Saturday, 10 of Spain's 17 regions, including Valencia, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha and the Basque Country, had called on the government to decree a state of emergency, which would allow regions to limit people's movement.

Merkel reinforces appeal to reduce contacts as German infections rise

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday reinforced a message to Germans to curb social contacts and keep travel to a minimum as coronavirus infections continued to rise. Instead of posting a new instalment of her weekly video podcast, Merkel said last week's message was even more pertinent and urgent.

U.S. sets single-day record for COVID-19 cases during new surge

More than 84,000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, a record one-day increase in infections during the pandemic as the virus surges again nationwide. The spike to 84,218 cases, breaking the record of 77,299 set on July 16, comes as University of Washington researchers forecast that the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 could reach a total of 500,000 by February.

Bulgarian capital Sofia shuts nightclubs as COVID infections surge

Bulgaria's capital Sofia, home to some 2 million people, will close nightclubs and discos on Sunday for two weeks as it grapples to contain a surge in coronavirus infections straining its health system, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said on Saturday. Speaking on national BTV television, Fandakova also urged Sofia universities to switch to online education and appealed to businesses to have as many employees as possible work from home.

AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to do same

AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday. The news signaled progress against the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 41 million globally, including 8 million Americans and comes 10 days before a U.S. presidential election that may hinge on plans https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election/biden-warns-on-coronavirus-surge-trump-heads-to-florida-in-campaign-sprint-idUSKBN2781A4 to fight the pandemic.