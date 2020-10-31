Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

U.S. CDC reports 228,100 deaths from coronavirus The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 8,924,548 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 90,155 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,055 to 228,100.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 02:30 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. approves combination of Pfizer's Upjohn and Mylan

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday that it had approved generic drugmaker Mylan NV's planned purchase of Pfizer's Upjohn, subject to conditions. The proposed transaction was announced in July. Novavax lays out specific minority targets for U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial

Novavax Inc on Friday outlined specific diversity targets for its large-scale COVID-19 vaccine study expected to begin in the United States and Mexico next month. The company, which is already testing its vaccine in a Phase III trial in Britain, aims to include at least 15% Black or African Americans, 10% to 20% Latinos and 1% to 2% Native Americans, the company said at a meeting of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With election looming, U.S. faces record surge of coronavirus cases

A record surge of coronavirus cases in the United States is pushing hospitals to the brink of capacity and killing up to 1,000 people a day, the latest figures show, with much of the country's attention focused on Tuesday's presidential election. The United States recorded its 9 millionth case on Friday, nearly 3% of the population, with almost 229,000 dead since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data. Mexico City says tougher coronavirus curbs could be needed by next week

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday said the capital could next week impose tougher restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus if the number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 rises further in the coming days. "If the number of hospitalizations continues to increase next week, we could be announcing next Friday measures to restrict hours," said Sheinbaum, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. U.S. nursing homes lack access to prompt COVID-19 diagnoses France reports 49,215 new cases over 24 hours

France on Friday reported 49,215 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 47,637 on Thursday and a record high of 52,010 on Sunday. A new national lockdown came into effect on Friday in France in an effort to put the brakes on a COVID-19 epidemic that officials say risks spiralling out of control. 'Wrong direction': rising UK COVID-19 cases increase pressure for change

COVID-19 infections are rising so persistently in the United Kingdom that unless something can be done to reduce infections, the "reasonable worst case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded, scientists said on Friday. Britain has recorded more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day on average over the last week, but the government has resisted a new national lockdown even as France and Germany reintroduce country-wide restrictions. J&J plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in ages 12-18 soon

Johnson & Johnson plans to start testing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in youths aged 12 to 18 as soon as possible, a company executive said at a meeting held by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday. "We plan to go into children as soon as we possibly can, but very carefully in terms of safety," J&J's Dr. Jerry Sadoff told a virtual meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. U.S. CDC reports 228,100 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 8,924,548 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 90,155 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,055 to 228,100. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 29, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3mA7Hfa) COVID tests should play bigger role in international travel: WHO expert

COVID tests should be more widely used in international travel than quarantines, the chair of the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee said on Friday. Didier Houssin, chair of the independent panel of experts advising WHO on the COVID-19 pandemic, said it was important for the U.N. agency to provide fresh guidance on safe international air travel.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Formula One discusses driver salary cap but nothing agreed

A proposed cap on Formula One driver salaries is under discussion but still some way away, although teams are supportive of the idea, bosses said on Friday.The idea has been bubbling away for some time and was put forward last Monday in a v...

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to defuse Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Friday to urgent steps after talks to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh where hundreds have been killed in more than a month of fighting, a statement by major powers said. The...

Hundreds of Romanians form human chain on fifth anniversary of deadly fire

On the steps of a Bucharest court on Friday, Adrian Albu pointed to his sister among the pictures of the 65 people who died in a nightclub fire five years ago, triggering mass protests across Romania at a culture of graft and lack of accoun...

U.S. judge orders 'extraordinary measures' to ensure ballot deliveries

A federal judge on Friday ordered the U.S. Postal Service USPS to adopt extraordinary measures at some processing locations to ensure the timely delivery of millions of ballots before Tuesdays presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020