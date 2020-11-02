Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Europe's COVID curbs prompt pushback as Brexit 'godfather' slams PM Johnson; Czech volunteers heed call to aid hospitals strained by COVID-19 and more

Swiss report nearly 22,000 new coronavirus cases over weekend Coronavirus infections rose by 21,926 since Friday morning, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, after the government last week tightened restrictions meant to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Europe's COVID curbs prompt pushback as Brexit 'godfather' slams PM Johnson; Czech volunteers heed call to aid hospitals strained by COVID-19 and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Europe's COVID curbs prompt pushback as Brexit 'godfather' slams PM Johnson

A wave of COVID curbs has stirred resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician who helped force a referendum on Brexit harnessing popular anger at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new banner. The United Kingdom, which has the highest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned the "worst case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.

Czech volunteers heed call to aid hospitals strained by COVID-19

Medical students, retired nurses, volunteers and Prague's mayor have heeded a call to help Czech hospitals battle one of Europe's highest coronavirus infection rates that is straining the healthcare system. With beds around 70% occupied, hospitals in the nation of 10.7 million have turned to volunteers to free up full-time health workers to care for more seriously ill patients.

CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine triggers immune response in Phase I trial

CureVac's experimental COVID-19 vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, the German biotech firm said on Monday, putting it on track to start mass testing this year as the race to end the pandemic heats up. "We are very encouraged by the interim Phase I data," Chief Executive Officer Franz-Werner Haas said in a statement.

Japan opens airport coronavirus test lab for departing travellers

Japan's largest airport opened a novel coronavirus testing facility on Monday as it takes steps to reopen international travel that has been largely grounded for months by the pandemic. The Narita International Airport PCR Center is aimed at outbound travellers who need proof that they are virus-free when they arrive at their destinations.

Swiss report nearly 22,000 new coronavirus cases over weekend

Coronavirus infections rose by 21,926 since Friday morning, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, after the government last week tightened restrictions meant to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19. Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 176,177 and the death toll rose by 93 to 2,130, while hospitalisations swelled by nearly 500, keeping the pressure on the country's intensive care https://icumonitoring.ch network.

U.S. coronavirus cases keep rising in grim march to Election Day

Coronavirus cases continued their grim climb in the United States on Sunday with Midwestern states experiencing record hospitalizations, as increasingly bitter rhetoric kept the virus front and center of campaigning two days before the presidential election. Nearly 87,000 cases were reported on Saturday, with 909 deaths and record hospitalizations for the sixth straight day in the Midwest, according to a Reuters tally. In October, 31 states set records for increases in new cases, 21 for hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 14 for record increases in deaths. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2SFLb7o)

Explainer: Are Trump's rallies spreading coronavirus? Why it's hard to know the full impact

Stanford University economists estimate that President Donald Trump's campaign rallies have resulted in 30,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and likely led to more than 700 deaths overall, according to a paper posted online this weekend. The research, led by B. Douglas Bernheim, chair of economics at Stanford University, analyzed data following 18 Trump rallies held between June 20 and Sept. 22, three of which were indoors. Bernheim said in an email the work relies on statistical methods to infer causation after an event has occurred.

Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force

Iran on Monday reported a record 440 COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle East's worst-hit country to 35,738 as a ban on travel in and out of major cities came into force. The government has shut schools, mosques, shops and restaurants in most of the country since early October and on Monday imposed a four-day ban on travel in and out of 25 cities, including Tehran, state TV reported.

Russian firm seeks to produce COVID-19 drug remdesivir without patent

Russian drugmaker Pharmasyntez has asked the Kremlin to allow it to produce a generic version of U.S. COVID-19 drug remdesivir, used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump, despite lacking a patent to do so, the firm's director said on Monday. Remdesivir is not available in Russia, Pharmasyntez's director Vikram Punia said, but a generic version cannot be produced and distributed without the consent of the patent-holder, U.S. firm Gilead Sciences.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: New curbs prompt wave of resistance across Europe

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli minister says normalisation deals need U.S. president tough on Iran

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among countries slated to establish relations with Israel under a regional rapprochement launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said on Monday.Straying from Israels reticence about Tuesdays U...

Ahead of voting, temperatures dip in MP's Gwalior-Chambal

Temperatures in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior-Chambal region dipped to as low as 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, hours before the area goes to vote for bypolls. The India Meteorological Departments Bhopal office said Datia and Gwalior recorded 10 d...

Tanzania arrests opposition leaders, foiling post-election protests

Tanzanian police on Monday prevented planned opposition protests against last weeks election by arresting officials of the main opposition party, Chadema, its presidential candidate said.The opposition has demanded a re-run of the vote, cit...

Nice captain Dante out for several months with knee injury

Nice defender Dante will likely be sidelined until the end of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a French league game. The 37-year-old Nice captain was stretched off the field during Sundays 3-0 win at Angers after dam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020