Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘If we invest in health systems, we can bring this virus under control’ – WHO chief

Health systems and global preparedness are not only an investment in the future but “the foundation of our response” to today’s COVID-19 health crisis, the head of the UN’s health agency said on Monday.

UN News | Updated: 03-11-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 09:19 IST
‘If we invest in health systems, we can bring this virus under control’ – WHO chief
To understand more about how hospitals can prepare and cope with COVID-19, three guests spoke about how their countries were coping with the pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

"Public health is more than medicine and science and it is bigger than any individual and there is hope that if we invest in health systems...we can bring this virus under control and go forward together to tackle other challenges of our times", UN World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a regular press briefing.

'Seize the opportunity'

Speaking via video conference from self-quarantine, having himself been in recent contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the symptom-free WHO chief noted that over the weekend cases spiked in some countries in Europe and North America.

"This is another critical moment for action...for leaders to step up...for people to come together for a common purpose", he said. "Seize the opportunity, it's not too late".

He also flagged that where cases are going up exponentially and hospitals reaching capacity "patients and health workers alike" are at risk.

"We need countries to again invest in the basics so that measures can be lifted safely and Governments can hopefully avoid having to take these measures again", the UN agency chief asserted.

As some countries are putting in place measures to ease the pressure of health systems, he attested that building "stronger systems ensuring quality testing, tracing and treatment measures are all key".

"WHO will keep working to drive forward science, solutions and solidarity", the WHO chief concluded.

Battling COVID

To understand more about how hospitals can prepare and cope with COVID-19, three guests spoke about how their countries were coping with the pandemic.

The Republic of Korea went from the second highest caseload of coronavirus patients globally to one of the lowest – without having to lock down the country – by drawing on lessons it learned from the 2015 MERS COVID outbreak, according to Yae-Jean Kim, Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Immunodeficiency Department of Pediatrics, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine.

In addition to rapid PCR swab testing and rapid isolation, she explained that physicians for the Republic of Korea, among other things, developed "drive-through testing facilities"; had a community treatment centre for milder cases; prepared public hospitals for high-risk communicable diseases; had private hospitals pick up overload cases.

From South Africa, Mervyn Mer, Principal Specialist at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, University of the Witwatersrand, said they worked within their capacity to reach the greatest number of people.

Since the pandemic struck South Africa months after other countries, they used their time to draw up a protocol to maximize "everything we feasibly could", including expanding the capacity of existing hospitals as opposed to putting up field hospitals, he said.

Meanwhile, new WHO staff member Marta Lado, an infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer of Partners In Health in Sierra Leone, underscored that the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak had that country how to manage infectious diseases through contact tracing, surveillance, critical care and PPE use.

"One of the most important lessons learned is how we were able to develop a critical care training" that covered monitoring patients vital signs and for a shock as well as ventilation and oxygen, she detailed.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland bypolls: 35.15 pc voting till 9 am in two assembly seats

Around 35.15 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first three hours of polling for by-elections to two assembly seats in Nagaland on Tuesday amidst tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, election officials sai...

Lidar firm Aeva led by Apple veterans agrees deal to go public

Aeva Inc, a Silicon Valley firm developing a lidar sensor for self-driving cars to perceive their surroundings, said on Monday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition company InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.Th...

Pak taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic to enhance cross-border terrorism: India

Strongly hitting out at Pakistan, India has said it is taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to enhance support to cross-border terrorism and has resorted to unbridled hate speech to try and create divisions among Indias religious co...

Indian team returns from Germany testing negative for COVID-19

The Indian badminton contingent, that was stuck in Germany, returned home on Tuesday after testing negative for the dreaded coronavirus for the second time. The second round of tests was conducted by the German authorities on November 1. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020