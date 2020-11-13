Health News Roundup: Fauci stresses on need for equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines; Coronavirus cases proliferate in more than a dozen U.S. states and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Europe 'must grit teeth' on COVID-19 as vaccine euphoria fades

European officials warned against COVID-19 complacency on Thursday and said measures to control a surge in infections as winter approaches must continue despite hopes that new vaccines can bring the pandemic under control. This week's announcement by Pfizer Inc of a potentially effective vaccine spurred optimism that an end to months of crisis could be in sight, sending financial markets soaring and fuelling public longing for a nearly normal Christmas.

U.S. infectious diseases group seeks more data on Lilly COVID-19 antibody drug

The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) on Thursday said it is evaluating the data on which U.S. regulators approved emergency use of Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 antibody drug, and noted that more information is needed. The medical association, which represents more than 12,000 specialists, said its guidelines panel is evaluating available trial data and will issue its recommendations soon.

Vaccine works against mutated mink coronavirus in early animal trials: Danish scientist

A potential vaccine candidate being developed in Denmark has in early animal trials proven effective against a mutated novel coronavirus strain from mink discovered in the country, a scientist working on the vaccine said on Thursday. Authorities last week embarked on a plan to cull Denmark's 17 million mink, one of the world's largest populations, saying a recently discovered strain found in mink farms and humans could evade future COVID-19 vaccines.

Measles surging as COVID-19 curbs disrupt vaccinations

Measles surged to infect almost 870,000 people across the world in 2019, the worst figures in almost a quarter of a century as vaccination levels fell below critical levels, a report said on Thursday. Millions of children are at risk of the disease again this year as restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic further disrupt immunisation programmes, the report co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Chicago mayor warns her city could see 1,000 more COVID-19 deaths by the end of 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Thursday that the third largest city in the U.S. could see 1,000 more COVID-19 deaths by the end of 2020 if residents do not change behaviors and do more to stop the spread of the virus. Lightfoot issued a 30-day advisory that will begin on Monday, calling upon residents to stay at home and not to have visitors, even for Thanksgiving. If residents travel out of the state, they must quarantine for 14 days or submit a negative virus test, she said during a news conference.

Coronavirus cases proliferate in more than a dozen U.S. states

More than a dozen U.S. states have doubled their COVID-19 case loads in the last 14 days compared with the previous two-week period, as the pandemic spreads relentlessly across much of the country. A Reuters tally showed coronavirus cases soared by more than 100% in 13 states in the past two weeks.

U.S. government partners with pharmacy chains to increase COVID-19 vaccine access

The U.S. government is partnering with regional pharmacy chains and independent community pharmacies to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines whenever they are made available, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Thursday. The partnership will cover about 60% of pharmacies throughout the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the U.S. health agency said.

Fauci stresses on need for equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Thursday vaccine developers should push to make billions of their COVID-19 vaccines to ensure access to all parts of the world, instead of focusing on the rich countries. Fauci's comments come days after Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective based on initial results from a large-scale trial, securing a lead in the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the respiratory illness.

Argentina says China has found coronavirus trace on beef shipment packaging

Argentine authorities said on Thursday that they had been informed about an alleged finding by China of traces of COVID-19 on the external packaging of a shipment of the South American country's beef. China is the main buyer of beef from Argentina's famed ranchers, which in the first nine months of the year sent almost three-quarters of the 645,000 tons exported by the South American country to the Asian nation, official data show.

French PM says easing COVID-19 lockdown now would be 'irresponsible'

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said there would be no easing for at least two weeks of the country's second COVID-19 lockdown, with the number of people in hospital with coronavirus now higher than at the peak of the first wave. As officials across Europe warned against COVID-19 complacency following this week's announcement by Pfizer of a potentially effective vaccine, Castex said his government intended to intensify policing of the lockdown in Paris.