Health News Roundup: Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19

Several U.S. governors, from the coastal states of New Jersey and California to the heartland of Iowa and Ohio, acted on Monday to restrict gatherings and boost face-coverings in confronting a coronavirus surge they warned is out of control. Each of the four governors, representing both ends of America's political divide and a mix of urban and rural regions, cited health data showing the pandemic reaching its most perilous point yet in the United States, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and claim thousands more lives in the weeks ahead.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Vaccine success gives world more hope Amazon launches online pharmacy in new contest with drug retail

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart. Called Amazon Pharmacy, the new store lets customers price-compare as they buy drugs on the company's website or app. Shoppers can toggle at checkout between their co-pay and a non-insurance option, heavily discounted for members of its loyalty club Prime.

EU states agonize over rules on rapid COVID tests, document says, in new blow to airlines

Many EU governments oppose common rules on the use of rapid COVID-19 tests, an internal document seen by Reuters says, in a new blow to airlines which are betting on fast-track testing to help bring the travel industry back to life. Airlines are pressing governments for alternatives to blanket curbs on movement amid a second wave of COVID-19 sweeping Europe, with Lufthansa and Alitalia spearheading the use of rapid antigen tests.

West China Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters mid-stage human trial

An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by West China Hospital has entered a mid-stage human test, authorities of China's southwestern province of Sichuan said on Tuesday. A Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety and ability to trigger immune response of the hospital's candidate, taking place from Nov. 17, is expected to recruit 960 participants aged older than 18, the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry data showed. https://bit.ly/3kDJN0H

U.S. FDA declines to approve Alkermes' schizophrenia treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not approve Alkermes' treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. Following a review, the FDA said the resolution of certain conditions related to a tablet coating process at the company's facility was required before the treatment can be approved.

U.S. hospitals to restrict Lilly COVID-19 antibody treatment due to limited supply

U.S. hospitals, weighing high demand and tight supplies, said they may limit use of a new Eli Lilly and Co antibody drug to COVID-19 patients with multiple risk factors for serious illness or to those whose immune systems have not begun to fight the infection. The treatment, bamlanivimab, was given U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) last week by the Food and Drug Administration for helping newly-diagnosed, high-risk patients avoid hospitalization. "There will be a lot of pressure on physicians," said Dr. Adarsh Bhimraj, an infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic and chair of the Infectious Diseases Society of America's guidelines panel, which is still discussing its recommendations for the drug.

Russia says coronavirus mutations appearing in Siberia as deaths hit record daily high

Mutations in the coronavirus are appearing in Siberia, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog said on Tuesday, as the country reported a record daily high of 442 deaths from COVID-19. "We see certain changes...in Siberia which allow us to assume that in this region it is forming its own version with specific mutations," Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor, was quoted as saying by news agencies.

Putin says India, China may start producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine: RIA

India and China may start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Tuesday. Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - be sped up, TASS reported.

Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states

Pfizer Inc has launched a pilot delivery program for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states, as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements. Pfizer's vaccine, which was shown to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data, must be shipped and stored at -70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46°F).