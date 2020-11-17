Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

Russia says coronavirus mutations appearing in Siberia as deaths hit record daily high Mutations in the coronavirus are appearing in Siberia, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog said on Tuesday, as the country reported a record daily high of 442 deaths from COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:28 IST
Health News Roundup: Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Iowa joins U.S. states from coasts to heartland acting to curb COVID-19

Several U.S. governors, from the coastal states of New Jersey and California to the heartland of Iowa and Ohio, acted on Monday to restrict gatherings and boost face-coverings in confronting a coronavirus surge they warned is out of control. Each of the four governors, representing both ends of America's political divide and a mix of urban and rural regions, cited health data showing the pandemic reaching its most perilous point yet in the United States, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and claim thousands more lives in the weeks ahead.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Vaccine success gives world more hope Amazon launches online pharmacy in new contest with drug retail

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart. Called Amazon Pharmacy, the new store lets customers price-compare as they buy drugs on the company's website or app. Shoppers can toggle at checkout between their co-pay and a non-insurance option, heavily discounted for members of its loyalty club Prime.

EU states agonize over rules on rapid COVID tests, document says, in new blow to airlines

Many EU governments oppose common rules on the use of rapid COVID-19 tests, an internal document seen by Reuters says, in a new blow to airlines which are betting on fast-track testing to help bring the travel industry back to life. Airlines are pressing governments for alternatives to blanket curbs on movement amid a second wave of COVID-19 sweeping Europe, with Lufthansa and Alitalia spearheading the use of rapid antigen tests.

West China Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters mid-stage human trial

An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by West China Hospital has entered a mid-stage human test, authorities of China's southwestern province of Sichuan said on Tuesday. A Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety and ability to trigger immune response of the hospital's candidate, taking place from Nov. 17, is expected to recruit 960 participants aged older than 18, the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry data showed. https://bit.ly/3kDJN0H

U.S. FDA declines to approve Alkermes' schizophrenia treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not approve Alkermes' treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. Following a review, the FDA said the resolution of certain conditions related to a tablet coating process at the company's facility was required before the treatment can be approved.

U.S. hospitals to restrict Lilly COVID-19 antibody treatment due to limited supply

U.S. hospitals, weighing high demand and tight supplies, said they may limit use of a new Eli Lilly and Co antibody drug to COVID-19 patients with multiple risk factors for serious illness or to those whose immune systems have not begun to fight the infection. The treatment, bamlanivimab, was given U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) last week by the Food and Drug Administration for helping newly-diagnosed, high-risk patients avoid hospitalization. "There will be a lot of pressure on physicians," said Dr. Adarsh Bhimraj, an infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic and chair of the Infectious Diseases Society of America's guidelines panel, which is still discussing its recommendations for the drug.

Russia says coronavirus mutations appearing in Siberia as deaths hit record daily high

Mutations in the coronavirus are appearing in Siberia, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog said on Tuesday, as the country reported a record daily high of 442 deaths from COVID-19. "We see certain changes...in Siberia which allow us to assume that in this region it is forming its own version with specific mutations," Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor, was quoted as saying by news agencies.

Putin says India, China may start producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine: RIA

India and China may start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Tuesday. Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - be sped up, TASS reported.

Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states

Pfizer Inc has launched a pilot delivery program for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states, as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to address distribution challenges facing its ultra-cold storage requirements. Pfizer's vaccine, which was shown to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data, must be shipped and stored at -70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46°F).

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, Australia reach security pact amid fears over disputed South China Sea

Japan and Australia agreed on a breakthrough defence pact on Tuesday allowing reciprocal visits for training and operations, and voiced concern over the disputed South China Sea, where China is extending its military influence.It is Japans ...

BJP will retain power in Himachal Pradesh in 2022: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will win the 2022 Assembly election and retain power in the stateThakur laid foundation stones of several developmental projects worth about Rs 56 crore in Jaswan Pragpur Assembl...

Barcelona affected the most by new salary cap in Spain

The salary cap for Spanish league clubs has been reduced more than 700 million because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Barcelona and Valencia in line to take the biggest hit, the league said Tuesday. Barcelona and Valencia will be expecte...

Danish government faces biggest crisis yet over illegal mink order

Denmarks minority government finally gained parliamentary support on Tuesday to legalise the cull it ordered earlier this month of all farmed mink to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but a poll showed public trust had plummeted over the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020