Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Africa surpass the 2 million mark –Reuters tally

They believe that many COVID-19 infections and related deaths in Africa are likely being missed as testing rates in the continent of about 1.3 billion people are among the lowest in the world, and many deaths of all types go unrecorded. The region’s COVID-19 fatality rate at nearly 2.4% is the third highest in the world behind Latin America and the Middle East, though total reported deaths is far lower.

Reuters | Bangui | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:01 IST
Coronavirus cases in Africa surpass the 2 million mark –Reuters tally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Total coronavirus cases in Africa surpassed the 2 million mark on Wednesday despite the slow addition of reported infections compared to other regions around the world.

With over 2,012,000 cases, Africa represents under 4% of the world's reported cases, which many experts believe to be an undercount. They believe that many COVID-19 infections and related deaths in Africa are likely being missed as testing rates in the continent of about 1.3 billion people are among the lowest in the world, and many deaths of all types go unrecorded.

The region's COVID-19 fatality rate at nearly 2.4% is the third highest in the world behind Latin America and the Middle East, though total reported deaths is far lower. Africa has reported over 48,000 deaths so far. Countries such as Sudan, Chad, and Egypt have reported the highest fatality rates across the continent at 7.81%, 6.28%, 5.82%, respectively. South Africa has the continent's highest number of reported COVID-19 cases at over 750,000, with a death rate of 2.71%, based on a Reuters tally.

With the continent representing nearly 16.7% of the entire world population, about 15 cases are reported for every 10,000 persons. Africa's lower number of infections and deaths compared Europe, South America and the United States can in part be attributed to several factors aside from a likely undercount.

The virus hit Africa later than other continents, giving medical personnel time to set up field hospitals, source oxygen and ventilators, and learn from treatment improvements. South Africa introduced one of the world's toughest lockdowns in late March when the country had confirmed just 400 cases. Experts also point to the continent's demographics.

The risk of developing severe COVID-19 increases with age, so the continent's relatively youthful population is likely contributing to a lower overall fatality rate, experts have said. African governments also have experience battling deadly infectious diseases such as Ebola, which killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa in 2013 to 2016, so officials took notice when the new coronavirus started spreading around the globe and many put early measures in place to curb the spread.

More recently, however, the pandemic is having an impact on other vital health services in Africa as countries are forced to redirect already stretched resources, a regional head of the World Health Organization said.

Also Read: Africans amused but alarmed by U.S. election's aftermath

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmarks Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday faced opposition calls to resign after her agriculture minister stepped down over an illegal order by the government to cull the countrys farmed mink.The government is facing its bigges...

Recovery of drugs: BSF constable, two others arrested

The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a BSF constable and two others in connection with the recovery of 11 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan. Constable Barinder Singh was arrested from the BSF premises in Rajasthans Ganganagar in an...

Capri Global Holdings sells Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares worth over Rs 2.5 cr

Capri Global Holdings on Wednesday sold more than 20 lakh shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Capri Global Holdings offloaded a total of 20,55,161 shares at ...

Governor's rule extended in TTADC

Governor R K Bais has extended his rule in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC for another six months, as per a notification. Bais said in the notification that a situation has arisen in which administration of the T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020