Left Menu
Development News Edition

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(ITALY-HOSPITAL/PIANO (PIX, TV), moved, 173 words) This pigeon is worth $1.5 million KNESSELARE, Nov 15 - A two-year-old Belgian racing pigeon called New Kim set a world record of 1.6 million euros ($1.89 million) at an auction that ended on Sunday, the online auction house said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 11:30 IST
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world events. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Duck and cover: Blow-up mascots star at Thai protests BANGKOK, Nov 18 - Thai police have water cannon and teargas to fire at protesters. The answer: Inflatable yellow pool ducks. (THAILAND-PROTESTS/DUCKS (PIX, TV), by Chayut Setboonsarng and Juarawee Kittisilpa, 260 words)

How two companies sprinted ahead in extraordinary race for a COVID vaccine Nov 17 - Just as the novel coronavirus was gaining a foothold in the United States in mid-March, Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla called on his top vaccine scientists and laid out a clear mission. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER VACCINE (INSIGHT, PIX), by Michael Erman and Julie Steenhuysen, 1445 words)

Women handling the dead: More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades SEOUL, Nov 18 - A growing number of South Korean women are training to be morticians, a field from which they had long been excluded, amid changing views on gender roles and a rising preference for women's bodies to be handled by women. (SOUTHKOREA-JOBS/WOMEN (PIX, TV), by Sangmi Cha and Hyun Young Yi, 521 words)

Barley trade routes redrawn as China tariff hits Australian farmers SYDNEY/PARIS, Nov 16 - Out in Australia's grain fields, farmers have started harvesting one of their biggest ever barley crops, after drought-relieving rains convinced many to plant to the edges of their paddocks. (AUSTRALIA-CHINA/BARLEY (PIX, TV), by Jonathan Barrett and Gus Trompiz, 698 words)

Spain's hard-pressed millennials move out of the city amid COVID MADRID, Nov 16 - Thirty-one-year-old Ines Alcolea ditched the bustling life of Madrid in October for a village near the much quieter medieval town of Toledo, unable to face the prospect of more COVID-19 restrictions in her small flat in the Spanish capital. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MILLENNIALS (TV, PIX), by Clara-Laeila Laudette, Silvio Castellanos and Elena Rodriguez, 562 words)

Saint Pope John Paul II - a hasty halo? VATICAN CITY, Nov 16 - During his 27-year pontificate, Pope John Paul II canonised so many people that some dubbed the Vatican "the saint factory". (POPE-JOHNPAUL/SAINTHOOD (PIX), by Philip Pullella, 611 words)

Where social distancing comes naturally: Finland keeps coronavirus in check HELSINKI, Nov 16 - While many countries struggle with a second wave of the coronavirus, Finland has halted a rise in new infections at Europe's lowest level, helped by the fact that for Finns social distancing comes naturally. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FINLAND (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Anne Kauranen, 413 words)

Therapeutic effect: Musical medic plays to cancer patient, 10, during surgery ROME, Nov 17 - During an operation to remove a double tumour in the spinal cord of a 10-year-old boy, doctors watching the brain activity of their patient saw a change when the music played on a piano next to him was interrupted. (ITALY-HOSPITAL/PIANO (PIX, TV), moved, 173 words)

This pigeon is worth $1.5 million KNESSELARE, Nov 15 - A two-year-old Belgian racing pigeon called New Kim set a world record of 1.6 million euros ($1.89 million) at an auction that ended on Sunday, the online auction house said. (BELGIUM-PIGEON/ (PIX, TV), by Clement Rossignol and Bart Biesemans, 297 words)

UNDERSTANDING COVID-19 Where are we in the vaccine race?

FACTBOX-Development of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine The most promising vaccines in development (https://tmsnrt.rs/36jDuuj)

FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine frontrunners EXPLAINER-Shot in the dark: Early COVID-19 vaccine efficacy explained

GRAPHIC-U.S. logs 1 million new COVID-19 cases last week, deaths up 12% (https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR) Global COVID-19 tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/32CyMHu)

U.S. COVID-19 tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2ySIhG0) The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (https://reut.rs/3bhMUaE)

Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19 (https://reut.rs/38zyAtI) OTHER EXPLANATORY CONTENT

FACTBOX-The Biden administration: Top staff and Cabinet contenders FACTBOX-Battery fires put automakers in hot seat over EVs

TIMELINE-Boeing's 737 MAX crisis FACTBOX-Key changes to Boeing's 737 MAX after fatal crashes

FACTBOX-Which countries have stakes in Ethiopia's war? (Compiled by Leela de Kretser, Patrick Enright and Tiffany Wu)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Organisation of Muslims launches signature campaign against religious extremism

The Indian Muslims for Progress And Reforms IMPAR has launched a worldwide signature campaign against what it called the looming threat posed by right wing politics, geopolitical interests and pernicious exploitation of the social media by ...

'Five Eyes' alliance demands China end crackdown on Hong Kong legislators

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group said on Wednesday Chinas imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course.We urge th...

Apple cuts App Store commission to 15% for small businesses

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday said it has slashed its App Store commission by half to 15 per cent for small businesses earning up to USD 1 million about Rs 7.4 crore per year on the platform. In the past, tech majors Appleand Google have be...

Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan: military report

There is credible information that at least 19 serving and former Australian special forces allegedly committed up to 39 unlawful murders during the conflict in Afghanistan, according to a long-awaited military report into war crimes releas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020