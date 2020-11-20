Health News Roundup: India's total coronavirus infections cross nine million; South Korea warns of return to tough COVID measures to fight third wave and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South Korea warns of return to tough COVID measures to fight third wave

South Korea's prime minister on Friday pleaded with the public to avoid social gatherings and warned that tougher measures may be needed if a new wave of coronavirus infections is not quickly contained. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for all social gatherings planned for the year-end period to be cancelled, employers to encourage staff to work from home and people aged 60 and over to stay home.

India's total coronavirus infections cross nine million

India crossed the grim milestone of 9 million coronavirus cases, with 45,882 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. India is only the second country to cross 9 million coronavirus infections, after the United States, but cases have slowed down in the country after hitting a peak in September.

Canada on track to hit 20,000 COVID-19 cases a day by end of December: media

Canada is on track to record 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day by the end of December, several media outlets reported late on Thursday, citing new modelling data which is set to be released on Friday. The modelling, set to be released by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), shows a worst-case scenario of 60,000 new cases per day if social contacts rise, the Globe and Mail newspaper and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

South Australia to ease most coronavirus lockdown orders on Saturday

South Australia will come out of its snap six-day coronavirus lockdown earlier than expected, with most activities permitted to restart from midnight on Saturday, state Premier Steven Marshall said on Friday. Coronavirus infections have slowed dramatically in recent weeks in Australia, with South Australia one of the few places still recording community transmission of the disease.

WHO advises against Gilead's remdesivir for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Gilead's drug remdesivir is not recommended for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence it improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said on Friday. "The ... panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients such as reduced mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement, and others," the guideline said.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 23,648 to 879,564: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 23,648 to 879,564, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 260 to 13,630, the tally showed.

California, Ohio order nightly curfews on gatherings as coronavirus surges

California's governor on Thursday imposed a curfew on social gatherings and other non-essential activities in one of the most intrusive of the restrictions being ordered across the country to curb an alarming surge in novel coronavirus infections. The stay-at-home order will go into effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day, starting Saturday night and ending on the morning of Dec. 21, covering 41 of California's 58 counties and the vast majority of its population, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Mexico marks grim coronavirus milestone, passes 100,000 deaths

Mexico, the most populous country in the Spanish-speaking world, has registered 100,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths within days of passing the grim milestone of one million infections, official data showed on Thursday. Mexico's official death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, is among the highest worldwide, and in the Americas lags only behind the United States and Brazil.

Trump will announce on Friday rules to lower U.S. drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce on Friday two rules designed to lower drug prices, an administration official said on Thursday. The announcement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The rules are expected to be final and follow up on executive orders that Trump signed in July and September.

Japan's Kagawa prefecture to cull 850,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak

Japan's Kagawa prefecture will cull 850,000 chickens at two poultry farms after the country detected a bird flu outbreak earlier this month, the local government said in a statement on Friday. These will be the sixth and seventh cases of the avian flu in western Kagawa prefecture and the biggest culling to be done at one time since the country's first bird flu outbreak in more than two years was found in the poultry this month, an official at the prefecture said.