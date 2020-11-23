Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: COVAX must start talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers; G20 says it will strive for fair global access to COVID-19 vaccine and more

Some 70% of the U.S. population of 330 million would need to be inoculated to achieve "herd" immunity from the virus, a goal the country could achieve by May, according to Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for "Operation Warp Speed." India says local COVID-19 vaccine final trials could end within two months India's health minister said on Sunday a locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate could complete its final trials in a month or two, raising hopes for a rapid roll-out in a country with the world's second highest number of infections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:28 IST
Health News Roundup: COVAX must start talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers; G20 says it will strive for fair global access to COVID-19 vaccine and more
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany may start COVID-19 vaccine programme in December: health minister

Germany could start administering shots of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as next month, Health Minister Jens Spahn was quoted as saying. "There is reason to be optimistic that there will be approval for a vaccine in Europe this year," Spahn said in an interview with publishing group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland. "And then we can start right away."

COVAX must start talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged COVAX, an initiative set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries, to start talks immediately with producers. "I am concerned that there are no negotiations," Merkel told journalists on Sunday after the G20 summit, at which leaders of the 20 biggest economies vowed to spare no effort to supply COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines to the world affordably and fairly.

G20 says it will strive for fair global access to COVID-19 vaccine

Leaders of the 20 biggest economies vowed on Sunday to spare no effort to supply COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines affordably and fairly to "all people", reflecting worries that the pandemic could deepen divisions between the world's rich and poor. The pandemic and prospects of an uneven and uncertain economic recovery were at the centre of a two-day online summit under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia, which will hand the G20 presidency to Italy next month.

Nevada tightens COVID-19 limits on casinos, eateries; broadens mask mandate

Nevada's governor, diagnosed with COVID-19 himself earlier this month, said on Sunday he was tightening coronavirus restrictions on casinos, restaurants and bars, while imposing a broader statewide mandate for face-coverings over the next three weeks. The new measures, effective on Tuesday, come as state and local government leaders around the United States have moved to reinstate a wide range of limits on social and economic life to tame an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections following a summertime lull in the pandemic.

COVID-19 shots could reach first Americans by mid-December, top health official says

U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended for the nation's first COVID-19 inoculations could start getting shots within a day or two of regulatory consent next month, a top official of the government's vaccine development effort said on Sunday. Some 70% of the U.S. population of 330 million would need to be inoculated to achieve "herd" immunity from the virus, a goal the country could achieve by May, according to Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for "Operation Warp Speed."

India says local COVID-19 vaccine final trials could end within two months

India's health minister said on Sunday a locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate could complete its final trials in a month or two, raising hopes for a rapid roll-out in a country with the world's second highest number of infections. The state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and privately-held Bharat Biotech this month started third-stage trials of COVAXIN, in a process that would involve 26,000 volunteers. It is the most advanced Indian experimental vaccine.

Biggest Australian states reopen borders as coronavirus cases ease

Australia's two most populous states reopened their borders on Monday after more than four months, as Victoria stamped out a second coronavirus wave, raising prospects of a quicker return to normal and speedy economic recovery. New South Wales and Victoria closed their borders in early July, the first time in more than a century, to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne, Victoria's capital city. The borders were last shut in 1919 during the Spanish flu pandemic.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 10,864: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,864 to 929,133, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 90 to 14,112, the tally showed.

Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator Patrick Quinn dies at age 37

Patrick Quinn, whose personal battle with ALS helped power the Ice Bucket Challenge fundraising campaign, died on Sunday at age 37, seven years after his diagnosis, supporters announced on Facebook. Quinn, who was born and grew up in Yonkers, New York, was co-founder of the campaign that raised more than $220 million for medical research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, his Facebook page said.

India records more than 44,000 new coronavirus cases

India has recorded 44,059 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 9.14 million, data from the health ministry showed on Monday. India has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, but the rate of increase in India has dipped since it hit a peak in September.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Upcoming CL match my only concern: Klopp says Liverpool's record 'doesn't feel like a big moment'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asserted that the clubs recent feat doesnt feel like a big moment and his only concern at the moment is the teams upcoming Champions League match against Atalanta. Liverpool secured a 3-0 win over Leicester Ci...

Tarun Gogoi extremely critical, say doctors

The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday morning and he is very very critical, doctors said. The octogenerian Congress leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for po...

Godrej Interio launches essential range, ushering festivities in India

Launches new products and bouquet of exciting offers targeted at customers to celebrate the commencement of festivities across India MUMBAI, India, Nov. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- As India sets to embrace the festivities, Godrej Interio, India...

Soldier killed in Pak firing cremated in native Maha village

Amid chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, the last rites of martyred Army Havaldar Sangram Patil were conducted with full military honours on Monday at his native place in Maharashtras Kolhapur district. Hundreds of locals and family members bid a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020