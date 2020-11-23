Left Menu
Development News Edition

No time to waste, as Yemen inches towards famine: UNICEF

Raising alarm over “an imminent catastrophe” in war-ravaged Yemen, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reiterated the urgent need to stop fighting.

UN News | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:43 IST
No time to waste, as Yemen inches towards famine: UNICEF

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, also appealed to the international community to step up and provide urgently needed funds for aid programmes.

“There is no time to waste. Children in Yemen need peace. An end to this brutal conflict is the only way they can fulfil their potential, resume their childhood and, ultimately, rebuild their country,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Ms. Fore also repeated the call on all parties to the conflict to ensure children are protected and that unhindered access to communities in need is ensured.

There is no time to waste. Children in Yemen need peace. An end to this brutal conflict is the only way...
Henrietta Fore

On Friday, Secretary-General António Guterres also voiced deep concern over the situation in Yemen, calling for urgent action on the part of the international community to “stave off catastrophe”.

World’s worst humanitarian crisis

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the result of five years of a brutal conflict, disease, economic collapse and a breakdown of public institutions and services. A staggering 80 per cent of the country’s population – over 24 million people – require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection, including more than 12 million children.

The situation has worsened dramatically with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has turned a deep crisis into an imminent catastrophe,” said Ms. Fore

According to UNICEF, with the pandemic spreading, Yemen is facing an “emergency within an emergency”. Sanitation and clean water are in short supply, and only half of health facilities are functioning. Many that remain operational lack basic equipment like masks and gloves, let alone oxygen and other essential supplies to treat the coronavirus. Many health workers and public sector employees have not been paid in months.

‘Cannot hold back the tide’

Ms. Fore went on to note that UNICEF has been working in Yemen for decades, and that in recent years, it has expanded its presence to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to millions of children, helping alleviate suffering and save lives.

“But we cannot hold back the tide indefinitely,” she warned, underscoring the need for guns to fall silent.

“All parties to the conflict must keep children out of harm’s way and allow unhindered access to communities in need – as is their duty under international humanitarian law,” she stressed.

The head of UNICEF also called on donors to “step up and provide urgently needed additional funds.”

UNICEF’s humanitarian appeal for Yemen for 2020, requiring $535 million, has received just $237 million – a funding gap of almost $300 million.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli delegation heads to Sudan to firm up ties, Israeli radio says

Israel sent the first delegation to Sudan on Monday after the countries agreed on Oct 23 to take steps toward establishing ties, Israels Army Radio reported.Israeli officials had no immediate comment. Sources involved in the planning told R...

33 Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 23 PTI A total of 33 militia members of the banned CPI Maoist on Monday surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said. The 33 militia members and the village committee members of the CPI Maoist from ...

China worried Afghan may become hotbed for Uighur militants as US plans to pull out more troops

A wary China on Monday urged the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner amidst increasing concern here that the war-torn country, which shares borders with the volatile Xinjiang province, could becom...

SC extends parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict for medical check up

The Supreme Court Monday extended by a week the parole of A G Perarivalan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for undergoing medical check-up. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Ras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020