Uganda urges nationals to end AIDS by 2030 on AIDS Day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:59 IST
Uganda commemorates World AIDS Day by urging its people to reflect on progress in the struggle to overcome HIV as the country marks the day with high infection rates.

The Uganda Aids Commission reported around 1000 infections every week accounting for a total of 53,000 new HIV infections by the end of 2019, according to a report by KFM.

As reported, the Director General Uganda AIDS Commission, Nelson Musoba said that the situation has only worsened in the times of pandemic due to lack of medical access and lack of health facilities which couldn't provide testing facilities to those wishing to get tested for HIV.

The authorities also urged people to fight against the stigma and to test viral loads and check the working of ARVs.

As several health experts have reported a setback in 20 years fight against AIDS due to COVID -19.

Adding further to the cause, Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAIDS reportedly said that the aim of eliminating AIDS by 2030 was disrupted even before COVID-19 but people still need to get back on track.

She urged to eliminate social injustice to eliminate AIDS, quoting, "we must end the social injustices that put people at risk of contracting HIV. And we must fight for the right to health. There is no excuse for governments to not invest fully for universal access to health. Barriers such as up-front user fees that lock people out of health must come down".

