Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine; U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus and more

U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 13,447,627 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 152,022 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,251 to 267,302.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 10:30 IST
Health News Roundup: Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine; U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus and more
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine

President Donald Trump will gather leaders from industry and government next week for a summit on the coronavirus vaccine, the White House said on Tuesday, as the outgoing president seeks to emphasize his role in the speedy development of a vaccine. "President Trump's Operation Warp Speed continues rapidly advancing toward a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine five times faster than any other vaccine in history," White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern said in a statement.

U.S. CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days: federal spokesperson

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon shorten the length of self-quarantine recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus to 10 days, or 7 days with a negative test, a federal spokesperson said on Tuesday. CDC currently recommends a 14-day quarantine in order to curb the transmission of the virus.

Mexico set to sign Pfizer vaccine deal on Wednesday

Mexico's government was due to sign a contract on Wednesday with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the delivery of its coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. Pfizer has submitted the details about its vaccine to Mexico's health regulator, Cofepris, and the country's foreign minister last month said the government expects the vaccine to reach Mexico in December.

U.S. ready for 'immediate mass shipment' of COVID-19 vaccines: agency

The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday it has made preparations to enable the "immediate mass shipment" of COVID-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures. The department said U.S. agencies have been coordinating with private sector companies that will carry vaccines from manufacturing facilities to distribution centers and inoculation points. It added it has established "appropriate safety requirements for all potential hazards involved in shipping the vaccine, including standards for dry ice and lithium batteries used in cooling."

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 17,270: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,270 to 1,084,743, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 487 to 17,123.

U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 13,447,627 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 152,022 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,251 to 267,302. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 30 versus its previous report a day earlier.

U.S. plans for first COVID vaccines as pandemic deaths surge again

Top U.S. health officials announced plans on Tuesday to begin vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus as early as mid-December, as nationwide deaths hit the highest number for a single day in six months. Some 20 million people could be inoculated against COVID-19 by the end of 2020 and most Americans will have access to highly effective vaccines by mid-2021, the chief adviser of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed program said.

COVID-19 vaccine sprint as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna seek emergency EU approval

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency EU approval on Tuesday, though there was uncertainty over whether a rollout could begin this year. The applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came a day after Moderna sought emergency use for its shot in the United States and more than a week after Pfizer and BioNTech did the same.

Next year, Canadians may get a COVID-19 vaccine, billions in stimulus - and an election

Next year, if all goes as planned, Canadians will get a free COVID-19 vaccine, billions of dollars in economic stimulus, and perhaps, insiders and analysts say, an early election. Five sources familiar with the thinking in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party say a snap election is likely at some point in 2021 rather than at the scheduled end of the legislature in 2023.

FDA chief Hahn says mid-December vaccine approval just 'possible': ABC News

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Tuesday it was "possible" the agency could approve Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December if everything falls into place, but that it may take longer. When asked in an ABC News interview whether a vaccine could be available days or weeks after a planned Dec. 10 meeting in which FDA expert advisers will recommend for or against approval, Hahn said, "it's hard to predict and I want to set the appropriate expectations."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction; 'Juno' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Cinema under the stars offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemicPerched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set u...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 5G SoC; global debut on Xiaomi Mi 11

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital, chipmaker Qualcomm today unveiled its latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 888 5G that will power the next-generation smartphones and deliver premium user experiences.The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 packs th...

Health News Roundup: Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine; U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccinePresident Donald Trump will gather leaders from industry and government next week for a summit on the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020