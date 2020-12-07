BRIEF-U.S. HHS Secretary Alex Azar Says He Expects "Any Adult In The U.S." Will Be Able To Get A COVID Vaccine By Mid-2021 - Axios

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
Standard gold 99. 5 purity Rs 49,270 per 10 gram Ornament gold Rs 4,582 per gram Silverspot .999 fineness Rs 62,900 per kg
Jovan Preet Singh and Gurinder Jeet each put two pyjamas, a mobile phone charger and a water bottle in their small backpacks before hitting the road to Delhi on their bicycles to join the protesting farmers at the national capitals borders....
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd CDEL said on Monday that Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, has been appointed as the companys Chief Executive Officer. Siddharthas sudden demise had shaken the business world last year. ...
The brother of a man who detonated a suicide bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester more than three years ago has admitted to playing a full part in planning the attack, an inquiry was told on Monday. ...