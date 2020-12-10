Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 643 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,482 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 643 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.76 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,482, the state government said on Thursday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 24 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities take toll to 617 Puducherry: Puducherry logged 24 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more people succumbed to the infection pushing the toll in the union territory to 617, a top Health department official said on Thursday.

MDS3 KA-ASSEMBLY-CONG Cong boycotts K'taka assembly proceedings to protest passage of anti-cow slaughter bill Bengaluru: Opposition Congress in Karnataka boycotted the proceedings of the legislative assembly on Thursday, the last day of the winter session, in protest against the introduction and passage of the anti-cow slaughter bill, despite repeated requests by the Speaker to participate. MES3 SCIENCE-REMOTE SENSING POLICY Govt proposes easy access of satellite-based remote sensing data Bengaluru: The government has proposed to come out with a new space-based remote sensing policy to enable enhanced participation of Indian industry and ease of data access with simplified procedures.

MES4 TL-TRIPLE TALAQ Hyd woman alleges husband gave triple talaq from US over phone Hyderabad: A 24-year old woman here has alleged her husband, a Somalia national, having US citizenship, gave her triple talaq over phone without any reasons and appealed to the Centre to intervene in the issue.PTI SS PTI PTI.