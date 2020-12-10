A petition to WTO – Avaaz insists for universally reachable, affordable Covid-19 vaccines

The petition was submitted ahead of a meeting on 10 December of the Council for Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), where WTO members intend to continue discussions on a proposal to waive certain obligations in the TRIPS Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment, or treatment of COVID-19. Considerable differences remain between members over this proposal.

Bernard Kuiten, the WTO's Head of External Relations, received the petition on behalf of the organization. He expressed his appreciation for the time that Avaaz has dedicated to the issue and thanked the organization for its interest in the WTO and for giving citizens worldwide a global platform to express their concerns. He also said that in order to leave this devastating pandemic behind us, international cooperation and coordination are crucial.