Left Menu
Development News Edition

A petition to WTO – Avaaz insists for universally reachable, affordable Covid-19 vaccines

A petition calling for universal access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines was delivered virtually by Avaaz, a global online citizen movement, to the WTO on 9 December 2020. Over 900,000 individuals from around the world have signed the petition, which asks all governments, WTO members and pharmaceutical companies to “ensure access to lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and equipment for everyone in the world”.

WTO | Geneva | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:22 IST
A petition to WTO – Avaaz insists for universally reachable, affordable Covid-19 vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The petition was submitted ahead of a meeting on 10 December of the Council for Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), where WTO members intend to continue discussions on a proposal to waive certain obligations in the TRIPS Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment, or treatment of COVID-19. Considerable differences remain between members over this proposal.

Bernard Kuiten, the WTO's Head of External Relations, received the petition on behalf of the organization. He expressed his appreciation for the time that Avaaz has dedicated to the issue and thanked the organization for its interest in the WTO and for giving citizens worldwide a global platform to express their concerns. He also said that in order to leave this devastating pandemic behind us, international cooperation and coordination are crucial.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sena MLA Sarnaik questioned by ED for over six hours

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate ED for more than six hours at its office here on Thursday in an alleged money laundering case. Sarnaik, whose properties had been searched by the ED last month, appe...

Blaze in migrant squat near Barcelona kills at least three, 23 injured

Flames ripped through an abandoned warehouse occupied by scores of immigrant squatters in a Barcelona suburb, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23. Its possible that more victims could be found, Miquel Samper, in charge of...

Group of sportspersons, farmers provide laundry services at Singhu border protest site

A group of sportspersons and farmers have started a laundry service using multiple washing machines at Delhis Singhu border to help protesters there avoid trips back home to bring back clean clothes. The 12 sportspersons from Punjab and Har...

AP logs 538 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Amaravati, Dec 10 PTI Only two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020