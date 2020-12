BRIEF-FDA Says It Notified U.S. Centers For Disease Control, Prevention, And Operation Warp Speed, So They Can Execute Their Plans For Timely Vaccine Distribution.

FDA: * FDA - FDA HAS INFORMED THE SPONSOR THAT IT WILL RAPIDLY WORK TOWARD FINALIZATION AND ISSUANCE OF EUA FOR PFIZER-BIONTECH'S COVID-19 VACCINE.

* FDA - NOTIFIED U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL, PREVENTION, AND OPERATION WARP SPEED, SO THEY CAN EXECUTE THEIR PLANS FOR TIMELY VACCINE DISTRIBUTION * FDA - FDA HAS INFORMED THE SPONSOR THAT IT WILL RAPIDLY WORK TOWARD FINALIZATION AND ISSUANCE OF EUA FOR PFIZER-BIONTECH'S COVID-19 VACCINE.

* FDA - NOTIFIED U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL, PREVENTION, AND OPERATION WARP SPEED, SO THEY CAN EXECUTE THEIR PLANS FOR TIMELY VACCINE DISTRIBUTION.