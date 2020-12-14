Health News Roundup: Japan's PM to suspend travel campaign around New Year to contain virus; Spain expects to start COVID-19 vaccination as early as Jan 4 or 5 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Japan's PM to suspend travel campaign around New Year to contain virus

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the travel subsidy programme dubbed "Go To Travel" would be suspended nationwide around the New Year to contain mounting COVID-19 cases, as his approval rating plummets over the handling of the pandemic. Speaking at a coronavirus meeting on Monday to discuss plans for the much-criticized travel campaign, Suga said he would temporarily halt the programme from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11.

Single patient study adds to debate over Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19

A single-patient study conducted by British scientists has found that Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir could be highly effective against COVID-19, raising questions about previous studies that found it had no impact on death rates from the disease. Published in the journal Nature Communications, the study describes how doctors who gave the drug to a patient with both COVID-19 and a rare immune disorder saw a marked improvement in his symptoms and the disappearance of the virus.

Canada's first COVID-19 vaccinations set to start as soon as Monday

Canada's first COVID-19 inoculations are set to begin as soon as Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived over the weekend, making Canada one of the few Western nations to start vaccinations. The United States is also expected to begin doling out doses of the vaccine on Monday after the UK started inoculations last week. Canadian officials said last week the first shots would be given on Monday or Tuesday.

London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - BBC

London is likely to be placed into the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates, the BBC reported on Monday, as one of the world's richest cities struggles to contain the disease. Earlier this month, the government implemented a three-tiered system of restrictions in England to try to keep a second wave of the virus under control following a month-long lockdown. More than 40% of citizens were placed in the highest risk category.

U.S. vaccine campaign launches with first shipments 'delivering hope' to millions

Cargo planes and trucks with the first U.S. shipments of coronavirus vaccine fanned out from FedEx and UPS hubs in Tennessee and Kentucky on Sunday en route to distribution points around the country, launching an immunization project of unprecedented scope and complexity. The inoculations, seen as pivotal to ultimately halting a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 U.S. lives a day, could begin as early as Monday.

EU weighs donating 5% of its COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations- document

The European Union could donate 5% of the COVID-19 vaccines it has secured to poorer nations, an internal document seen by Reuters shows, in a move that risks undercutting a distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization. The plan, drafted by the French government, sets for the first time a clear target for EU vaccine donations which so far had only been considered as an option if the bloc ended up with surplus doses.

Spain expects to start COVID-19 vaccination as early as Jan 4 or 5

Spain expects to start vaccinating people against the coronavirus as early as Jan. 4 or 5 if the European Medicines Agency gives the green light to a vaccine on Dec. 29, health minister Salvador Illa said on Monday. Spain plans to vaccinate elderly residents and staff in nursing homes first, then health workers and other vulnerable people.

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Novartis said a late-stage clinical trial of ruxolitinib on top of standard therapy showed no significant reduction in severe complications of COVID-19, including death, respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation or admission to the intensive care unit. The RUXCOVID trial also did not show relevant benefit for other endpoints including mortality rate by day 29 and time to recovery, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Russia trials COVID-19 vaccine for domestic animals, including mink

Russia is close to completing clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine for domestic animals and mink and expects to begin the regulatory approval process in February, according to Russia's agricultural safety watchdog. The Federal Centre for Animal Health began developing the vaccine in spring after the authorities established the virus could be passed from humans onto some domestic animals.

Couch or cubicle? Vaccine may not lure Americans back to the office

Zoom fatigue? Isolation from colleagues? A craving for lamb shawarma from the downtown food truck? Nah.