Health News Roundup: With eye on climate change, Biden filling environmental, interior posts; Macron tests positive for COVID-19, European leaders rush for tests and more

Sacklers apologize but deflect blame at U.S. congressional opioid hearing

Two members of the wealthy Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP offered apologies on Thursday for the role the prescription painkiller has played in the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic but sought to deflect personal responsibility in response to withering criticism from lawmakers. Testifying remotely during a hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee, David and Kathe Sackler, both of whom previously served on Purdue's board, insisted they were assured by management that the company was meeting regulatory and legal requirements as the opioid crisis unfolded.

Biogen to pay $22 million to resolve U.S. drug charity kickback probe

Biogen Inc has agreed to pay $22 million to resolve U.S. allegations that it illegally used two charities that help cover Medicare patients' out-of-pocket drug costs as a means to pay them kickbacks to use its multiple sclerosis drugs. The deal, announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday, was the latest to result from an industry-wide probe of drugmakers' financial support of patient assistance charities that has resulted in more than $1.04 billion in settlements.

FDA expert panel reviews Moderna coronavirus vaccine ahead of expected endorsement

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to endorse emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine during a meeting on Thursday, as the nation prepares to roll out a second vaccine. The panel vote on whether the vaccine's benefits outweigh its risks is likely to come some time after 3 pm ET (2000 GMT), with an FDA authorization expected as soon as Friday.

EU states to start COVID-19 vaccinations from Dec. 27

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticised as a slow EU approval process for the shots. The Dec. 27 start date - confirmed by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Austria, Germany and Italy - will be almost three weeks after the world's first fully tested COVID-19 vaccination was administered in England.

Two-thirds of England to be under toughest COVID-19 measures

Large areas of England will be added to the 'very high alert' COVID-19 category this weekend, placing residents under the most stringent set of restrictions to tackle a rising number of infections. Britain, like other countries, is struggling to tame a second wave of novel coronavirus cases and deaths, and the government is having to defend a plan to relax contact restrictions for five days over Christmas.

Pfizer says not facing production issues with COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it was not facing any production issues with its COVID-19 vaccine, a day after U.S. officials pointed to challenges with the company's manufacturing. The company said it was confident in its ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.

Early data show two doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine provoked good immune response

Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday, citing data from early trials. The developers of the vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, have already published later stage trial results showing higher efficacy when a half dose is followed by a full dose, compared to a two full-dose regime. However, more work needs to be done to affirm that result.

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, European leaders rush for tests

President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days. Macron, 42, was running France remotely after going into quarantine in the Elysee Palace, the presidency said.

Second U.S. vaccine ready to ship after daily record 3,580 COVID-19 deaths

The United States on Thursday stood ready to ship 5.9 million doses of a new coronavirus vaccine that is on the cusp of winning regulatory approval, just as the nation suffered its highest daily COVID-19 death toll with 3,580 lives lost. The tragic record set on Wednesday came while U.S. hospitalizations rose for the 19th straight day, heightening the stakes as regulators considered whether to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc, a week after authorizing the first vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE.

With eye on climate change, Biden filling environmental, interior posts

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate North Carolina's top environmental regulator as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief and a Democratic congresswoman as interior secretary as he pursues policies to combat climate change and safeguard the environment. Biden intends to select Michael Regan as EPA administrator, three sources with knowledge of the discussions said on Thursday. If confirmed by the Senate, Regan would become the first Black person to run the EPA, adding to a historically diverse incoming Democratic administration.