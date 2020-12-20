Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, 89, has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain at his local doctor's surgery, a statement issued on his behalf said on Friday. "He would like to thank the keyworkers and the NHS (National Health Service) staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible," the statement said.

