World News Roundup: Pope promises Vatican workers no one will lose jobs because of pandemic; Indian farmers vow to carry on protests despite cold, deaths and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Pope promises Vatican workers no one will lose jobs because of pandemic

Pope Francis promised Vatican employees on Monday that none of them will lose their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely damaged Vatican finances. "You are the most important thing here. No one is to left out, no one will lose their jobs," Francis told workers and their children at a special audience held to exchange Christmas greetings.

Russia, Rwanda send military support to Central Africa Republic to quell election violence

Rwanda and Russia have sent troops and supplies to the Central African Republic to help counter a surge in violence by rebel groups ahead of Sunday's election, officials and a security source in Bangui said. Security forces and U.N. peacekeepers have been battling rebels who have occupied towns and roads outside the capital.

Indian farmers vow to carry on protests despite cold, deaths

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers, protesting over agricultural laws that they say threaten their livelihoods, have vowed to carry on their around-the-clock sit-ins despite cold weather that has already led to some deaths among them. Farmers from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the desert state of Rajasthan have camped on key national highways for weeks demanding a repeal of the laws, withstanding temperatures dropping to 2-3 degree Celsius (35.6-37.4 Fahrenheit). France's Macron still displays COVID-19 symptoms -govt spokesman

French President Emmanuel Macron was still displaying some coronavirus symptoms but his overall condition was stable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Monday. Macron, 43, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has gone into quarantine at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles. Thai youth party fails to make gains in local poll

The political successor of a banned party in Thailand that had strong support from young Thais failed to make inroads in weekend provincial elections that were held after months of youth-led protests. The ballot was the first since a general election last year and the first provincial vote since Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first took power in a 2014 coup. Britons scramble for residency in Spain and Portugal ahead of Brexit

In October, Michelle Jones and her husband Gary boarded a ferry in England for a new life in Spain. Had they left it beyond Britain's period of transition out of the European Union, things would have been much more complicated. "We haven't got a choice - it's now or never," the former housing association worker said at the hairdressing salon she has taken over in the resort town of Fuengirola in southern Spain. Inside J&J's Latam COVID vaccine trial, a rush to recruit is followed by disappointment

Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson abruptly called for an end to enrollment in its coronavirus vaccine trial and told scientists from six Latin American countries to wrap up their work within 48 hours, two researchers told Reuters. The halt was due to J&J's decision, announced later on that same day on Dec. 9, to cap the number of participants at about 40,000 people globally, down from a previous plan for 60,000. World closes borders to Britain as new coronavirus strain breeds panic

More countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, heightening global panic, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of UK food shortages just days before the Brexit cliff edge. India, Poland, Switzerland, Russia and Hong Kong suspended travel for Britons after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a mutated variant of the virus up to 70% more infectious had been identified in the country, while Japan and South Korea said they were monitoring the situation. Australia detects new UK strain; Hong Kong, India cancel Britain flights

Australia said on Monday it had detected cases of the new fast-spreading coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom, while Hong Kong and India said they would suspend flights from Britain. Two travellers from the United Kingdom to Australia's New South Wales state were found carrying the mutated variant of the virus that Britain has said could be up to 70% more infectious. Both are in hotel quarantine, and the recent spike in infections in Sydney is not linked to this, authorities said. Ahead of Taiwan protests, U.S. says pork 'needlessly politicised'

A heated debate in Taiwan about U.S. pork imports has been "needlessly politicised" as all U.S. food exports are safe, Washington's de-facto embassy in Taipei said on Monday, ahead of two days of planned protests later in the week. President Tsai Ing-wen's decision in August to allow imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, a leanness-enhancing additive banned in the European Union and China, has roiled Taiwan politics.