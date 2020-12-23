Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 24,740

... ...
British explorer Cairn Energy Plc has won an arbitration against Indian the government, seeking Rs 10,247 crore in retrospective taxes, sources said Wednesday. This is the second blow to the government in three months. An international arbi...
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty SA, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Menarini Group Menarin...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 24,740 to 1,554,920, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 962 to 27,968, the tally showed....
Hearing a petition by a father claiming that his daughter has been unduly influenced to marry a man of a different religion, the Calcutta High Court has observed that there can be no interference if an adult marries as per her choice and de...