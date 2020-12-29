Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

India reports six cases of new UK variant of coronavirus Indian health authorities said on Tuesday they had found six people who had returned from Britain in recent weeks positive for the new more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:30 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Novavax Inc has begun a large late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, the drug developer said on Monday, after delaying the trial twice due to issues in scaling up the manufacturing process. It will enroll up to 30,000 volunteers across about 115 sites in the United States and Mexico, with two-thirds of them receiving the shot 21 days apart and the rest getting placebo, the company said. India reports six cases of new UK variant of coronavirus

Indian health authorities said on Tuesday they had found six people who had returned from Britain in recent weeks positive for the new more infectious strain of the coronavirus. All six patients have been kept in isolation, India's health ministry said in a statement. "Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine," the statement said. EU's marathon COVID vaccination drive off to uneven start

The EU's campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 has got off to an uneven start in what will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the bloc's 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic. In one mishap, eight workers at a care home in Stralsund on the north German coast were injected with five times the recommended dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Four were hospitalised. Study says Britain must vaccinate two million a week to prevent a third COVID-19 wave

Britain must vaccinate two million people a week to avoid a third wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has concluded. The UK has had more than 71,000 deaths from the coronavirus and has recorded over 2.3 million cases of COVID-19 infections as of late Monday, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. Forces Japan begins first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations

The United States military has begun its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritising frontline medical workers. Inoculations began on Monday at the Yokota Air Base, Lt. Stuart Thrift confirmed to Reuters. U.S. Forces Japan last week took delivery of just under 8,000 doses, a military spokesman said during a FaceBook Live event on Tuesday. First U.S. troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

American troops stationed in South Korea received the first doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the country on Tuesday, as health officials in Seoul reported a daily record of 40 deaths amid a surge in new cases. U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), which includes around 28,500 American military personnel as well as thousands of other workers and family members, gave the first doses to "frontline health workers and first responders" in the force, a USFK official said. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Indonesia bans foreign visitors for two weeks over new coronavirus variant

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines at wedding of BJP leader's nephew in Gujarat

11 persons were booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines at the wedding ceremony of BJP Dharampur Taluka chiefs nephew in which over 100 people gathered on Monday night in Valsad district of Gujarat. The wedding for son of Arvind ...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases

With 16,432 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Tuesday. As many as 24,900 recoveries and 252 deaths have been reported...

LG to unveil its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at CES 2021

LG will be introducing its first-ever QNED Mini LED TV lineup at the all virtual CES 2021 that will take place from January 11-14, the South Korean technology giant said on Tuesday.Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option ...

Moderate snowfall across Kashmir Valley; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius

There was moderate snowfall at most places in Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing cheer to those associated with tourism and trade as they expect business to pick up in the New Years Eve. Officials said snowfall started in Srinagar around 7 am, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020