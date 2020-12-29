Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK woman returnee to AP tests positive for contagious variant of COVID-19

Of the 12 UK-returned passengers who tested positive for COVID-19, only the woman had the new strain, state Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said, citing a report of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad.Her son tested negative while another person who came in contact with her also did not contract any virus, Bhaskar said in a release.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:45 IST
UK woman returnee to AP tests positive for contagious variant of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A 47-year-old woman, who returned to Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh on December 23, was found to have contracted the new mutated strain of coronavirus but the state health department maintained that there was no spread of the fresh strain in AP. Of the 12 UK-returned passengers who tested positive for COVID-19, only the woman had the new strain, state Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said, citing a report of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad.

''Her son tested negative while another person who came in contact with her also did not contract any virus,'' Bhaskar said in a release. There was no trace that the new UK strain of coronavirus has spread in the state, he asserted.

''We are constantly monitoring the situation and there is no need to panic.I appeal to people not to believe in rumours,'' the Commissioner added. Bhaskar said 1,423 peoople came to the state from the UK in recent days and 1,406 of them have been traced.

RT-PCR tests revealed that 12 had tested positive for COVID-19. Also, 12 out of 6,364 of the UK returnees primary contacts also tested positive for the infection. ''We have sent all these samples for genomic examination to the CCMB in Hyderabad.We are awaiting the results of 23 samples,'' the Health Commissioner said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata slams BJP, says it practices 'fake politics', 'hate politics'

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the BJP practices hate politics and fake politics. Addressing an election campaign rally at Bolpur, the Chief Minister said, BJP does hate p...

Job offers made to 14 lakh skilled personnel, details of 1.3 cr onboarded on ASEEM:Gov

Details of 1.3 crore skilled personnel have been uploaded on the ASEEM portal till December, the government said on Tuesday. The portal, launched in July 2020, is a directory of all certified skilled personnel in the country.Till December, ...

UPDATE 2-Pierre Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98

Adds TV to media identifier By Sarah WhitePARIS, Dec 29 - French couturier Pierre Cardin, who made his name by selling designer clothes to the masses, and his fortune by being the first to exploit that name as a brand for selling everything...

Afghanistan logs 183 new COVID-19 cases

Kabul Afghanistan, December 29 ANIXinhua A total of 183 new COVID-19 positive cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 52,330 in the country, the Public H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020