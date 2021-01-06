Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Share of active cases in total caseload shrinks to 2.19 per cent

The effective implementation by the state and UT governments has resulted in early identification, prompt isolation and timely clinical management of hospitalised cases, the ministry said.Only one new death per million population has been reported in India in the last 7 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:34 IST
COVID-19: Share of active cases in total caseload shrinks to 2.19 per cent

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) There is a steady decline in the number of daily COVID-19 fatalities recorded in the country with less than 300 new deaths being reported in the last 12 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The effective strategy of containment including prompt tracing and tracking, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardised clinical management protocols have ensured the low mortality levels. The effective implementation by the state and UT governments has resulted in early identification, prompt isolation and timely clinical management of hospitalised cases, the ministry said.

''Only one new death per million population has been reported in India in the last 7 days. This new achievement is a testament of effective COVID-19 management and response policy of the Central Government,'' the ministry stated. In another achievement, the trajectory of contraction in India's total COVID-19 active cases continues unabated. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,27,546. The share of active cases in the total cases has further shrunk to 2.19 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. A total of 21,314 new recoveries were registered in a span of 24 hours. A net decline of 3,490 cases has been recorded in the total active cases during the same period. The daily cases in India have been below 20,000 in the recent days. A total of 18,088 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

''Ninety-six new cases of COVID-19 per million population have been recorded in the last 7 days in India.The number of cases is much higher in countries such as Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, USA and UK,'' the ministry said. The cumulative recoveries in India has moved further close to 1 crore and stand at 99,97,272 today. New recoveries outnumbering the daily new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 96.36 per cent.

The ministry said that 76.48 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states and UTs. With 4,922 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala has recorded the maximum number of recoveries. Maharashtra has registered another 2,828 daily recoveries while Chhattisgarh has reported 1,651 new recoveries in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 79.05 per cent of the new cases. Kerala has reported 5,615 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,160 new cases while Chhattisgarh has registered 1,021 new cases yesterday.

Of the 264 new fatalities, 73.48 per cent are from ten states and UTs. Over 24 per cent of new fatalities are from Maharashtra which reported 64 deaths. Chhattisgarh also saw a fatality count of 25 while Kerala reported 24 new deaths.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: 'Gutted' to leave the team, Rahul wishes squad luck for last 2 Tests

India batsman KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Australia on Tuesday, wished the squad luck for the remaining two games and said he is gutted to leave the side. Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote Gutted to be leavin...

UK's 'Herculean' vaccine target can be achieved, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Herculean aim to vaccinate around 14 million of the most vulnerable people against COVID-19 by the middle of next month is achievable, his vaccine minister said on Wednesday.As major powers eye the bene...

Maha: Three held for abusing returning officer in Bhiwandi

Three persons, including a Shiv Sena candidate, were arrested for allegedly abusing a returning officer of the upcoming gram panchayat elections in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Sena candidate Devram Shankar Gulvi a...

Nurse first in Netherlands to get COVID-19 vaccination

A Dutch nurse on Wednesday became the first person in the Netherlands to receive a COVID-19 shot as one of Europes last vaccination programmes for the new coronavirus got underway after a late start.Sanna Elkadiri, a 39-year-old who cares f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021