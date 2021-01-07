IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

"Why limit myself?" Polish climber aims to defy critics with K2 bid WARSAW, Jan 5 - Scaling the world's second-highest peak, K2, in winter is one of the last great feats in mountaineering -- and despite what some see as a lack of experience, 28-year-old Pole Magdalena Gorzkowska wants to be the first to do it. (POLAND-K2/ (TV, PIX), by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz, 375 words)

UC San Diego offers students COVID test kits by vending machine SAN DIEGO, Jan 6 - The University of California's San Diego campus has launched the winter academic term with a unique twist to its coronavirus safety regimen: newly installed vending machines stocked with do-it-yourself COVID-19 tests for students. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENDING MACHINE TESTS (PIX, TV), by Mike Blake and Steve Gorman, 427 words)

As end to pandemic mask-wearing nears, South Koreans scramble to arrange cosmetic surgery SEOUL, Jan 4 - When Ryu Han-na, a 20-year-old university student, got cosmetic surgery on her nose in mid-December, she had a simple reason: it might be the last chance to do so covertly before people start taking off masks this year as vaccines are distributed. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-COSMETICSURGERY (PIX, TV), by Joori Roh, 507 words)

More garbage than water: Serbia promises clean-up of hydro reservoir POTPECKO LAKE, Serbia, Jan 6 - Almost as far as the eye can see, trash spreads out over Serbia's Potpecko Lake, lapping against the dam that crosses it. (ENVIRONMENT-SERBIA/DAM (PIX, TV), moved, 229 words)

Bolivia's Tuni glacier is disappearing, and so is the water it supplies LA PAZ, Jan 4 - Bolivia's Tuni glacier is disappearing faster than initially anticipated, according to scientists in the Andean nation, a predicament that will likely make worse water shortages already plaguing the capital La Paz, just 60 km away. (BOLIVIA-ENVIRONMENT/GLACIER (TV, PIX), by Monica Machicao, 315 words)

Scaling roofs and mountains, Philippine students battle to take online classes MANILA, Jan 6 - Since the pandemic forced him into remote learning, 10-year-old Jhay Ar Calma has often had to climb on to the corrugated iron roof of his home in a poor neighbourhood of Manila to get an internet signal. (PHILIPPINES-EDUCATION/ (PIX), by Eloisa Lopez, 587 words) https://reut.rs/2XjmWOE

In Mexico, shuttered shelters hit migrants as pandemic rages SALTILLO, Mexico, Jan 4 - Dozens of migrant refuges in Mexico have closed their doors or scaled back operations in recent weeks to curb the ravages of coronavirus, exposing people to greater peril just as migration from Central America to the United States is on the rise again. (USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO-CORONAVIRUS (PIX, TV), by Laura Gottesdiener and Lizbeth Diaz, 797 words)

U.S. regulators ignored workers' COVID-19 safety complaints amid deadly outbreaks Jan 6 - Miguel Cabezola, a driver for United Parcel Service Inc in Tucson, Arizona, complained on March 27 to U.S. workplace safety regulators, alleging the company was taking a lax approach to social distancing, sanitizing equipment and quarantining workers with COVID-19 symptoms. He hoped for an inspection of the facility that would force changes to protect worker safety. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WORKPLACE-SAFETY (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX), by Chris Kirkham and Benjamin Lesser, 3105 words)

On thin ice? Poles get creative to skate round coronavirus rules WARSAW, Jan 4 - A skating rink owner in the Polish city of Szczecin believes he has found a way to keep his business open despite coronavirus restrictions - operate as a flower shop instead. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-SKATING RING (PIX, TV), moved, 306 words)

UNDERSTANDING COVID-19 EXPLAINER-How safe is it to switch and space COVID-19 vaccine doses? HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-DOSES (UPDATE 1, EXPLAINER, PIX) HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-DOSING

FACTBOX-Vaccine dosing intervals: What countries are doing around the world TIMELINE-How the EU filled its basket in COVID-19 shopping spree HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-VACCINES (TIMELINE)

FACTBOX-What to expect as England enters new COVID lockdown HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-LOCKDOWN (FACTBOX) EXPLAINER-Japan to declare emergency for Tokyo area amid winter wave of COVID-19 HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN (EXPLAINER, PIX)

FACTBOX-First found in UK and South Africa, COVID variants cross the world HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VARIANTS (FACTBOX, UPDATE 3) Vaccine tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/36jDuuj)

Global COVID-19 tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/32CyMHu) U.S. COVID-19 tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR)

The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (https://reut.rs/3bhMUaE) Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19 (https://reut.rs/38zyAtI)

OTHER EXPLANATORY CONTENT EXPLAINER-Can Trump be removed from office before his term ends on Jan. 20? USA-ELECTION/REMOVAL (UPDATE 1, EXPLAINER)

FACTBOX-Democratic U.S. Congress could bring better green cars, more pressure on tech USA-ELECTION/COMPANIES (FACTBOX, PIX) EXPLAINER-How a U.S. Senate divided 50-50 on party lines could work USA-SENATE/DIVIDED (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER-How close is Iran to producing a nuclear bomb? IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (EXPLAINER) FACTBOX-The main candidates in Uganda's presidential election UGANDA-ELECTION/ (FACTBOX)

TIMELINE-The impact of the national security law on Hong Kong HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (TIMELINE) GRAPHIC-A 2021 vision: what every fund manager is buying (or selling) GLOBAL-MARKETS/2021 (Compiled by Patrick Enright and Tiffany Wu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)