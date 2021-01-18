Petrona Eyle – Google pays tribute to Argentine doctor & feminist on 155th birthday

Happy Birthday Petrona Eyle!!!

Google today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Petrona Eyle, an Argentine physician and feminist who campaigned for the Latin American women's rights.

Petrona Eyle was born on January 18, 1866 in Baradero in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires. She was the daughter of first-generation Swiss immigrants who settled in central Buenos Aires Province between 1856 and 1860.

She earned a teaching degree in 1879. Then she went to Switzerland to study medicine at the University of Zurich, the first European university to accept female students.

Petrona Eyle returned to Argentina after her graduation in 1891. She made history after revalidating her degree to officially become a doctor in the country. She commenced her career as a feminist activist, campaigning in favor of improving the situation of women.

Petrona Eyle organized the Argentine Council of Women (Consejo Argentino de Mujeres) in 1901 and the Association of Women Argentine University Students (Asociación Universitarias argentinas) in 1910 with Cecilia Grierson.

The Association of Women Argentine University Students proposed numerous laws in congress, on topics such as the Protection of Motherhood (1903), Health and Welfare (1906), Retirement of Teachers (1907), and Equal Civil Rights for Women (1919).

She co-founded the Association of University Women, a pioneering Argentinian feminist association that fought for equal legal and social rights. Through her involvement there, Eyle also helped organize the First International Feminist Congress, which was held in Buenos Aires in 1910.

Petrona Eyle founded the League Against White Slavery (Liga contra la trata de blancas) in 1924. At the time, the League of Nations had begun to take on the problem of human trafficking with an international conference on the topic of 'white slavery'.

Petrona Eyle died on April 12, 1945 in Buenos Aires. Google today pays tribute to the Argentine feminist and physician on her 155th birthday.

