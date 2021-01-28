IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Loved by students, scholars and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub succumbs to COVID OXFORD, Jan 25 - A historic pub in the centre of Oxford that has served students, scholars and literary greats for over 450 years is to shut down, a cultural casualty of the COVID pandemic. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PUB (PIX, TV), by Gerhard Mey and Eddie Keogh, 369 words)

From factory to faraway village: behind India's mammoth vaccination drive KORAPUT, India, Jan 25 - Reena Jani rose early, finished her chores in the crisp January cold and walked uphill to the road skirting her remote tribal hamlet of Pendajam in eastern India. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE-DELIVERY (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Devjyot Ghoshal and Jatindra Dash, 1232 words) https://reut.rs/3plMV4N

Cambodia's cash-strapped cyclo drivers treated to pedal-in movie PHNOM PENH, Jan 27 - Presented with a movie, meal, medicines and a $20 cash handout, Cambodia's cyclo taxi drivers received a rare treat at the weekend, and a brief distraction from hard times as the coronavirus takes a toll on tourism. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAMBODIA-CYCLOS (PIX), by Cindy Liu, 328 words)

Museum buys rare hand-drawn maps of Spanish Armada to keep them in England LONDON, Jan 27 - A set of 10 hand-drawn, 16th century maps showing the progress of the Spanish Armada that attacked England in 1588, an event that shaped national identity, will remain in the country after a museum raised 600,000 pounds ($824,000) to buy them. (BRITAIN-SPAIN/ARMADA-MAPS (PIX), by Estelle Shirbon, 390 words)

Historic English shoe-maker counts the costs of Brexit NORTHAMPTON, England, Jan 26 - At Tricker's, a 192 year-old maker of English luxury shoes beloved by Prince Charles and Japanese fashionistas, relief at averting a no-deal Brexit quickly turned to dismay at the new price of doing business with the European Union. (BRITAIN-EU/EXPORTERS (PIX, TV), by William Schomberg, 685 words)

Artist Saype spray paints iconic "Beyond Walls" frescoes in Cape Town CAPE TOWN, Jan 26 - On a sandy patch with tufts of grass in Cape Town's impoverished Philippi shantytown, French artist Saype checks a laminated image before adding details to a huge fresco spray-painted on the ground, part of a global project he hopes will foster unity in an increasingly polarised world. (SAFRICA-ART/BEYOND WALLS (TV, PIX), moved, 306 words)

In depths of pandemic, one fashion designer turns hand to being a movie director PARIS, Jan 26 - French fashion designer Julien Fournie first learned to wield a pair of scissors, then to design a dress on an iPad. Now, the global pandemic has forced him to pick up a new skill - as movie director. (FASHION-PARIS/HAUTECOUTURE-JULIEN FOURNIE (TV, PIX), by Elizabeth Pineau, 293 words)

For one survivor, Holocaust memories live on only in faded photos JERUSALEM, Jan 27 - For some survivors of the Holocaust, the vow to "never forget" takes on a special meaning when they have only faded memories, or none at all, of parents they lost as young children. (HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/ISRAEL-SURVIVOR (TV, PIX), moved, 369 words)

Animal activist in China's Wuhan happy to be back to routine rescues WUHAN, Jan 23 - On the anniversary of the world's first coronavirus lockdown, in the Chinese city of Wuhan, life for animal lover Du Fan has returned to something like normal. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-ANIMALS (PIX, TV), by Martin Quin Pollard, 434 words)

Day-trippers brought skis, sleds, and COVID to Czech mountains, mayor says MODRAVA, Czech Republic, Jan 25 - Czechs flocking to escape coronavirus restrictions with a day's cross-country skiing, sledding or snow-shoeing in a national park have brought a surge of Covid infections to a tiny village, a local official said. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-VILLAGE (TV, PIX), by Jiri Skacel, 365 words)

