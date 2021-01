BRIEF-Pfizer has assured Canada it will receive 4 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine by March 31 as initially agreed - Ottawa

Pfizer Inc: * PFIZER HAS ASSURED CANADA IT WILL RECEIVE 4 MILLION DOSES OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE BY MARCH 31 AS INITIALLY AGREED - SENIOR OFFICIAL

* CANADA IS CONTINUING TO ASSUME EACH PFIZER VIAL WILL PROVIDE 5 DOSES OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE - SENIOR OFFICIAL * THE NUMBER OF PFIZER CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DOSES CANADA WILL RECEIVE BY MARCH 31 DOES NOT ADD UP TO 4 MILLION RIGHT NOW BUT WE HAVE BEEN ASSURED WE WILL GET 4 MILLION DOSES - SENIOR OFFICIAL

* PFIZER SAYS CANADA CAN GET SIX DOSES FROM EACH VIAL OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINE AS OPPOSED TO FIVE NOW BUT HEALTH CANADA HAS YET TO APPROVE THAT - SENIOR OFFICIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

