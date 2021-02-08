Health News Roundup: France reports fresh fall in number of new COVID-19 cases; South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccinations over variant data and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan from India

Afghanistan received 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the first to arrive in the country, which is still waiting for emergency approval from the World Health Organisation before it can use them. Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the immunisation program at the health ministry said the doses would be stored in Kabul until the emergency authorisation was received, which it hoped would happen in a week.

More than 12 million Britons have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

A total of 12,014,288 Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data released on Sunday, as the authorities race to roll out the injections. Britain on Sunday also reported a further 15,845 cases and 373 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, figures showed.

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 41,210,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 59,307,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as of 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

Australia reports no new local coronavirus cases ahead of Australian Open

Australia reported no new local coronavirus cases for a third day on Sunday, as tennis players geared up for the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne on Monday. The Australian Open will have a reduced attendance of 30,000 fans a day, about 50% lower than usual because of COVID-19 protocols.

UK says COVID-19 booster and annual vaccinations very probable

A COVID-19 booster in the autumn and then annual vaccinations are very probable, Britain's vaccine deployment minister said on Sunday as countries race to administer injections in the face of new variants. Britain has already injected over 12 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and is on track to meet a target to vaccinate everyone in the top most vulnerable groups by mid-February.

'The wait is over': Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Bangladesh launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive with the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday, aiming to inoculate 3.5 million people in the first month. The south Asian country is seeking to inoculate 80% of its population of around 170 million, with each person getting two doses administered four weeks apart.

South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccinations over variant data

South Africa will suspend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild to moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the government would await advice from scientists on how best to proceed, after disappointing results in a trial conducted by the University of the Witwatersrand.

France reports fresh fall in number of new COVID-19 cases

France reported a fall in new COVID-19 infections on Sunday for the fourth successive day. Health ministry data showed there had been 19,175 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours compared with 20,586 the previous day.

Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments

India has approved the shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Cambodia and plans to supply Mongolia and Pacific Island states, officials said on Sunday, as supplies arrived in Afghanistan - all part of the country's widening vaccine diplomacy. Seeking to steal a march over rival Asian giant China, which has also promised to deliver shots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been giving nearby countries millions of doses of the locally made AstraZeneca PLC vaccine, even as its domestic immunisation programme has just begun.

